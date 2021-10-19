District cross country meets take place this week, with 2A runners getting a head start with their races on Monday.
In what may be a strong prelude to the state meet, North Fremont edged defending 3A state champion Salmon by three points, 36-39.
As expected, Salmon’s Daniel Simmons was the runner to chase and finished first in 16:31.6. But the Huskies’ Corbin Johnston and Zach Johnston finished second and third, and two other runners – Max Palmer and Eric Anderson, finished sixth and ninth, respectively.
Youth proved to be the theme of the day, with Simmons, a sophomore and Corbin Johnston a freshman, running his first district meet.
On the girls side, freshmen finished in the top three spots and five of the top eight.
Firth’s Kynzie Nielson clocked 21:14.5 to hold off fellow freshman Abby Williams of Salmon in 21:16.7. Ririe’s Liza Boone finished third in 21:19.3.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
Runners converge in Idaho Falls for district titles
Freeman Park is the place to be on Wednesday afternoon as titles for 5A District 5-6, 4A District 6 and 3A District 6, will be up for grabs.
In the 5A boys race, Luke Athay of Idaho Falls is the favorite, but Benjamin Ricks of Rigby, Ryan Stutz of Madison, and Cooper Andrews of Thunder Ridge all ran personal bests at the Bob Conley Invitational and could challenge Athay.
Courtney Earl of Thunder Ridge is the only 5A district girl to finish a 5k race in under 19 minutes, clocking 18:34.5 at Bob Conley.
Based on performances so far this season, the Blackfoot boys will be tough to beat in the 4A race. Eli Gregory, Matt Thomas and Justin Whitehead have all run under 16 minutes.
The 4A girls race will feature returning state champion Nelah Roberts of Skyline, but the team title could be competitive.
Sugar-Salem is loaded with depth in the 3A boys and girls races. South Fremont’s Connor Beck could challenge for a podium spot in the boys race, and South Fremont’s Cecily Eagleton has the top time on the girls side at 19:12.9.
The race schedule is 4A girls 1:30 p.m.; 4A boys 2:15 p.m.; 5A girls 3 p.m.; 5A boys 3:45 p.m.; 3A girls 4:30 p.m.; 3A boys 5:15 p.m.
The 1A District 6 meet is Wednesday at Challis. The girls race is 3 p.m. followed by the boys at 3:45 p.m.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
4A District 6 football race will come down to the wire
Check out the standings in 4A District 6 and you'll see a mess: Shelley, Skyline, Blackfoot and Bonneville are all tied for first, all at 2-1 in conference play. That means the race for the district crown will come down to Friday, the final week of the regular season.
Friday's games are Bonneville at Blackfoot and Shelley at Skyline, which means there will be a tie for the conference lead. The winner will come down to head-to-head wins.
Let's check out all the possible scenarios.
• If Bonneville and Shelley win, Bonneville will win the conference because it beat Shelley
• If Bonneville and Skyline win, Skyline will win the conference because it beat Bonneville
• If Blackfoot and Shelley win, Shelley will win the conference because it beat Blackfoot
• If Blackfoot and Skyline win, Blackfoot will win the conference because it beat Skyline
Talk about a head-spinner.
- Greg Woods/Post Register
Berths to state volleyball teams up for grabs
Volleyball district tournaments are underway. Championship matches in 5A District 5-6, 4A District 6, 3A District 6, 2A District 6 and 1AD1 will all be played on Thursday.
The 1A Division 2 final is already set with Mackay and North Gem set to play for the district title on Saturday.