The second annual East Idaho Holiday Shootout basketball tournament takes place next week.
The tournament, which features 18 boys teams and a nine girls teams, begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday.
Games will be played at Idaho Falls, Skyline, Thunder Ridge and Rigby high schools. The boys division is broken down into three brackets, with championships played on Thursday. It will be the first year for the girls bracket.
Teams from Utah, Nevada, and Wyoming will be competing, along with teams from the Boise area.
Full list of boys teams: Centennial, Century, Highland, Idaho Falls, Marsh Valley, Mountain Home, Mountain View, Orem, Pocatello, Rigby, Rocky Mountain, Skyline, Spring Creek (Nev.), Stansbury (UT), Star Valley (UT), Sugar-Salem, Thunder Ridge, Vallivue.
Full list of girls teams: Dixie (UT), Lehi (UT), Owyhee, Marsh Valley, Pocatello, Rigby, RSL Academy (UT), Skyline, Snake River.
Three local runners finish in national cross country rankings
Idaho Falls sophomore runner Luke Athay was ranked 42nd in the nation in DyeStat's season-ending cross-country rankings.
Athay, who won the 5A state title this past fall, finished 20th at the Eastbay national championships, the top placing of any sophomore in the field.
Salmon's Danny Simmons, also a sophomore, was ranked 40th inon the Dyestat list. Simmons finished second at the 2A state meet, third at the NXR Northwest regionals, and 21st at the RunningLane cross country championships, clocking a personal best of 14:37.0.
Skyline sophomore Nelah Roberts, who captured her second 4A state title this year and finished 25th at Eastbay nationals, was 49th on the girls list.
Cougars top wrestling coaches' poll
South Fremont captured all eight first-place votes in this week's 3A state coaches' wrestling poll.
Ririe remained in second place behind New Plymouth in the 2A/1A poll and Blackfoot moved up a spot to fourth in the 4A rankings.
