Thunder Ridge head football coach Jeff Marshall announced his retirement this month, ending a coaching career in Southeast Idaho that spanned more than two decades. He served as the offensive coordinator at Blackfoot and the head coach at Hillcrest before taking over at Thunder Ridge in 2018, when the school opened.
"He's the greatest football mind I've been around," said former Thunder Ridge AD Cody Jackson, who brought Marshall from Hillcrest to Thunder Ridge.
Under Marshall's watch, the Titans made steady progress almost every year. The program went winless in its first season, notched three wins in its second and five last season, good for the team's first playoff appearance in program history.
At Blackfoot, where Marshall spent around 20 years, the Broncos won four state championships. Hillcrest didn't capture a state title until 2018, Marshall's first season at Thunder Ridge, but Jackson said he set up the Knights for success by instilling in them the right habits.
Marshall's 2021 Thunder Ridge team also featured quarterback Tao Johnson, a Utah commit, and defensive end Paul Fitzgerald, who has pledged to Utah State.
-Greg Woods/Idaho State Journal
Athay and Roberts compete at cross country nationals
Sophomores Luke Athay of Idaho Falls High and Nelah Roberts of Skyline competed at the Eastbay Cross Country Championships in San Diego on Saturday.
Athay, who won the 5A state title earlier this year and was third at the regional championships, placed 20th with a time of 15:40.3. Roberts, the two-time 4A state champion, qualified for nationals by finishing 10th at last week's regional race. She placed 25th on Saturday, clocking 18:14.2.
Wrestling polls
This week's state wrestling coaches' poll has Blackfoot ranked fourth in 4A and defending state champion South Fremont topping the 3A poll with eight of 10 first-place votes.
Sugar-Salem received votes in the 3A poll while Ririe was second in the 2A/1A poll.
North Fremont and West Jefferson received votes in 2A/1A.