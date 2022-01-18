Jordan Lenz scored his first points in an organized basketball game as a second grader. North Fremont coach Shannon Hill coached that team and his now graduated 2020 2A championship co-star Luke Hill, passed him the ball off a pick and roll for a layup.
In the 10 years since that initial score, Lenz has scored many points in the paint.
“That’s kind of been the MO for Jordan for the rest of his life,” Shannon Hill said. “He made a layup on that basket and he’s made countless lay-ins in his career. He’s a great 3-point shooter too, but most of his buckets are layups.”
Lenz scored the 1,000th point of his high school career on a layup after he posted up and Max Palmer delivered him the ball and he delivered it to the basket.
During his freshman year, Lenz saw teammate Garrett Hawkes eventually break 1,000 points. Lenz made a goal of scoring 1,000 points himself—a task that few North Fremont boys have completed.
Lenz scored his first points at Salmon 10 games into freshman season. He saw mostly limited time on the court and only scored six points all year. This year, he topped the 1,000-point plateau against Aberdeen on Jan. 11. So between his low-scoring freshman year and his midseason milestone, Lenz basically accomplished the feat in two and-a-half years.
“It’s definitely been a goal since I was younger,” Lenz said. “But I’d definitely trade scoring 1,000 points for a state championship any day.”
Lenz pairs his scoring acumen with an ability to find his teammate’s when they’re open. Lenz leads his team with 4.2 assists per game.
The senior forward’s unselfishness has helped the Huskies to a state title two years ago and third-place finish last season. And amid the impressive accomplishment that’s still what’s on Lenz’s mind.
“It was exciting because of all of the fans,” Lenz said. “You kind of get your moment of glory just for a second. It’s just not the end goal of winning state.”
-Koster Kennard/Post Register
Ririe turning things around
The Nuclear Conference just go a lot more interesting.
North Fremont’s boys basketball team has been the team to beat over last few years, but Firth has been a challenger and this year Ririe has made arguably the most impressive turnaround of any program in the area.
The Bulldogs, who were 1-20 a year ago and 0-6 in conference games, are 10-3 and have won two of three games in the conference.
The one loss? A 55-53 game against North Fremont. The Bulldogs have even cracked the state media poll and have their sights set on bigger things.
“We’re team-first minded,” coach Jordan Hamilton said. “These kids have created such a bond with each other that they play together and all become unified in a common goal.”
Last season Hamilton brought up some underclassmen to fill roles and get experience. The youngsters didn’t win a game.
“This year they just want to get better and they work hard,” he said.
Landon Johnson and Chris Kern are the team’s lone senior, but others have stepped up including Ethan Miller and Slade Bybee, both of whom are averaging double-figure points.
“These young kids that we really bought into and we showed them we had confidence in them and brought them up ... they competed and they had effort through all the games,” Hamilton said.
The Bulldogs have a good nonconference test on Wednesday when they travel to Teton, the No. 5 team in the 3A poll.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
Tiger/Grizz is on
One of the top wrestling meets in the state takes place this weekend when Skyline and Idaho Falls host the Tiger/Grizz tournament. The prestigious meet features the area’s best teams and wrestlers. Wrestling begins Friday morning with consolation, semis and finals matching taking place on Saturday.