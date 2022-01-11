It was a busy wrestling weekend. Here’s a recap of how area wrestlers finished at their respective tournaments.
At the Rollie Lane Invitational, Thunder Ridge was the top area boys team, placing 14th out of 72 teams with 108 points.
Thunder Ridge placed 12th in the girls competition with 51 points.
Individually, Brooke Boyle of Thunder Ridge was the lone area champion, improving to 10-0 with a win over Hallie Campbell of Columbia at 160.
Other top six finishers included Saxton Scott of Bonneville (sixth, 98); Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge (second, 113); Kayla Vail, Bonneville (third, 120 girls); Payton Brooks, Rigby (fourth, 170); Garrett Roedel, Thunder Ridge (third, 220); Kaiden Hansen, Bonneville (sixth, 285).
At the Doc Buchanan Invitational in Clovis, Calif., Blackfoot’s Mack Mauger finished second at 109 according to calgrappler.com. Mauger fell 3-1 to Nampa’s Dedrick Navarro in the championship match.
At the Buhl Invitational, South Fremont won its third tournament of the season.
With several wrestlers out sick or injured, the Cougars only brought 10 wrestlers to the varsity tournament. All 10 wrestlers placed in the top six.
Boden Banta (98), David Green (120), Hunter Hobbs (170) won their weight classes. Jaxton Packer (113), Ryker Simmons (126), Tuffy Briggs (138) and Kolby Clark(160) placed third.
Max Clark (182) and Conrad Miller (220) placed fourth and Raiden Whitmore placed sixth.
Sugar-Salem finished eight in the tournament placing three wrestlers: Drake Wood (3rd, 182), Tristen Brown (5th, 132), Aiden Meikle (5th, 106). The Diggers also placed four wrestlers at the Canyon Ridge Tournament: Tucker Brown (3rd, 113), Caden Dalling (3rd, 285), Tommy Woodcock (4th, 160), Canyon Scott (5th, 113).
North Fremont placed two wrestlers in the Buhl tournament: Cruz Estrada (2nd, 106), Orrin Miller (3rd, 195). And they placed five wrestlers at the Canyon Ridge Tournament: Justin Patino (1st, 98), Carson Packer (3rd, 170), Taegan Sessions (4th, 126), Jace Marsden (5th, 160), Carson Hill (5th, 106).
5A boys basketball rivalry matchup
Madison travels to Rigby on Wednesday night for a matchup of unbeaten 5A District 5-6 teams.
Both teams are 2-0 in conference. Rigby is 8-3 overall and Madison is 7-3. The Bobcats and Trojans eearned votes in this week’s state media poll, but currently sit outside the top 5.
Hillcrest’s Pena signing
Hillcrest soccer player Hadrien Pena will sign a letter of intent with Peninsula College on Jan. 21.
Pena was selected the High Country Conference’s player of the year and totaled 22 goals — including five in a district tournament win over Shelley.