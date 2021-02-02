At least five area athletes are expected to sign letters of intent with colleges on Wednesday for national signing day.
-Skyline speedster Connor Maloney will sign with the Idaho State football team as a preferred walk-on.
-Perhaps the most interesting signing of the day is Mark Thanakomsirichot from Skyline, who is signing with Boise State for esports. According to a Twitter announcement from Boise State, Thanakomsirichot is one of the top Overwatch players in the country.
-Rigby linebacker Landon Johnson is expected to sign with Idaho State. Johnson was named Post Register All-Area football player of the year this past season.
-Brigden Craig, another Rigby linebacker, has committed to sign with Nevada.
-Blackfoot running back Teegan Thomas is expected to sign with Carroll College in Helena, Montana.
State basketball tournament update
Spectator limitations for the boys and girls state basketball tournaments were announced Tuesday.
Games at the Idaho Center will be limited to 1,800 fans, 900 for each school, per game.
Masks will be required at all venues at all times and venues will be cleaned and cleared of spectators between games.
Tickets will not available at the gate.
For games at the Idaho Center paper tickets will be issued by school administrators.
For all other venues, online tickets can be purchased through GoFan.
Tickets are limited to 150 per team, per game at Ridgeview, Mt. View, Middleton, Bishop Kelly and Columbia. At Nampa, 100 tickets per team, per game will be available.