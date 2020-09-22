The Idaho Falls boys soccer team has made a smooth transition to 5A, entering the week 4-0-0 in conference play and 7-2 overall prior to Tuesday’s matchup with Thunder Ridge.
The Tigers’ move up has also meant an interesting 4A District 6 race. Blackfoot, 8-1-0 and 3-0-0 in conference, is off to a hot start and features arguably the area’s most prolific scorer in Frankie Garcia.
Broncos coach Liam Pope isn’t looking too far ahead.
“Skyline and Hillcrest have already proved they can punch us in the face,” Pope said.
Blackfoot edged Hillcrest 1-0 on Sept. 9 and the Broncos and Knights meet again Wednesday at 4 p.m. Blackfoot and Skyline play Tuesday.
Bees rolling
The Bonneville girls soccer team has won eight straight games and could put some distance between itself and the rest of the conference this week when the Bees (9-1-1, 4-0) host on Thursday.
Skyline (3-3-1, 2-1) is in second place but already has a 5-1 loss to the Bees earlier this season.
Counting votes
The coaches’ state football poll is typically a lot more diverse than media voters.
Six different teams received first-place votes in 3A this week, although coaches and media agreed Sugar-Salem was the overwhelming No. 1 pick.
Rigby, with the best record in 5A at 4-0, comes in at No. 4 in the coaches’ poll while being a contender for the top spot in the media poll and earning first-place votes.
Speaking of polls ...
Don’t be surprised if Madison vaults past Thunder Ridge in the next 5A volleyball coaches' poll.
The Bobcats, 11-1 on the year, won Saturday’s Bonneville Classic with a 3-2 victory over Highland in the championship match.
It was the fifth straight win for Madison, which also knocked off perennial powerhouse Bonneville in the tournament, a first for head coach Meranda Maestas in her seven years as the program’s head coach.
Whether that’s enough for Madison to earn the top spot in the new volleyball poll remains to be seen.
“We were pretty down this morning. We struggled for a little bit,” Maestas said. “They just came out fighting. We had a lot of ups and downs. We kind of got stuck there in that third set, and I was proud of them.”
-Greg Woods/Post Register