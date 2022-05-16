Sugar-Salem senior Brigham Dalling and sophomore Mason Smith pull away in the 1,600 at the 3A District 6 meet.
The first day of the state golf tournaments teed off Monday with the Madison boys sitting in fourth place behind Boise, Eagle and Coeur d’Alene after shooting 312 in the 5A tournament.
The Bobcats’ Ashton McArthur was tied for third with a 72, just a shot behind leaders Will Strong and Reid Piron of Boise. Madison’s Mason Dorman is tied for fifth with 74.
The Thunder Ridge girls team is seventh after the first day.
Skyline’s Hailee Cole is tied for seventh after carding an 86 in the 4A tournament at Lakeview Golf Club.
Hillcrest’s Challiss Potter and Ellie Billings are tied for 11th after shooting 88.
Nate Nelson of Shelley is tied for 10th at 79.
Will Harmon of Sugar-Salem is the top local player in the 3A results, shooting 87 to finish the first day tied for 18th.
Sadie Bagley of Teton is tied for 21st in the girls tournament.
In the 2A boys tournament, Tucker Criddle of Ririe and Zane Hamilton of Salmon are tied for 38th.
Individually, Kelli Ann Strand had the top finish of the first round, shooting an 8-under 64 to lead the 3A girls.
Track and Field
The Sugar-Salem girls team won its fifth consecutive 3A District 6 title and the boys won their ninth consecutive title as the Diggers prepare to head into this weekend’s state meet.
The girls outdistanced Teton 97-56 and the boys scored 137 points to Teton’s 40.
Butte County won the 1A girls meet and Firth held off Salmon 135-131.5 to win the girls 2A competition. Salmon won the boys 2A district title.
For full results check the Athletic.net site.
The Sugar-Salem girls and Salmon boys look to defend state championships beginning Friday. The 5A/4A meet is at Dona Larsen Park in Boise and the 3A/2A/1A meet is at Middleton High School.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.