In case you missed it, Thunder Ridge made an impressive debut on Monday Night Football, the east Idaho version.
Football tradition dictates Fridays are for the preps, Saturdays are for the collegians, and Sundays and Mondays are for the pros.
But this is 2020.
In a heretofore unheard of intrusion on the sanctity of the NFL’s Monday Night Football brand, the Thunder Ridge Titans stomped visiting Madison 33-7 Monday night in a rescheduled game at Thunder Ridge High School.
To call it “Monday Night Football” would be both perfectly accurate and perfectly in violation of trademark and copyright law, so Thunder Ridge senior left guard Kaden Cornelsen simply called it Monday Runday.
Behind Cornelsen and the rest of the Thunder Ridge offensive front, the Titans pounded out 292 rushing yards, scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
“We saw they liked to blitz a lot, and so this week we worked on busting a hole so we could hit ‘em hard,” Cornelsen said. “We worked it outside and inside, and we got that done.”
Thunder Ridge got it done on the ground to the tune of 215 yards and three scores, all by senior quarterback Kaysen Isom.
Dutch Driggs and Jaden Sautter added second-half scores, running it in from 5 and 14 yards, respectively.
Despite a steady crosswind blowing from the southwest corner of the field, Madison remained committed to its passing game with 32 pass attempts.
On the first of those attempts, Madison coughed up the ball following a 23 yard reception, with the ball ending up in the opportunistic mitts of Thunder Ridge senior safety Grant Carter Jardine.
The fumble recovery backed up Jardine’s pick-6 one week earlier, and earned him the honor of wearing the team’s silver-and-blue turnover belt out of the halftime locker room.
Jardine and his defensive teammates limited the Madison passing offense to just 139 yards on 13 receptions.
-Paul Lambert/For the Post Register
Senior football players honored
Idaho Falls High School senior Cameron Peck and Skyline High School senior Cade Marlow were named Great American Rivalry Series® Scholar Athletes for 2020.
Recipients of the GARS Scholar Athlete Award are chosen annually as part of the Great American Rivalry Series® which will be activating the program at its 1000th Rivalry game this fall. Scholar Athlete Award winners are recognized for their on-the-field and in-the-classroom success.
With their selection, Peck and Marlow will each receive a $500 scholarship on behalf of the Great American Rivalry Series® and, through a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, are eligible to become a member of the inaugural Great American Rivalry Series® Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team.
- Great American Rivalry Series press release
Wilcox out with likely torn ACL
Madison’s volleyball team can hardly catch a break this season.
The Bobcats boast a 28-4 record, but last month, they lost sophomore Charity Wilson, who is out for the season with a broken leg.
On Thursday, they lost another player. Maddi Wilcox suffered what coaches and doctors suspect is a torn ACL, though head coach Meranda Maestas said that diagnosis may not become official until Wednesday, when doctors can verify the injury.
Either way, Madison isn’t expecting Wilcox back any time soon.
That means the Bobcats will play their final two regular-season games — at Highland on Tuesday and against Rigby on Thursday — and embark on the postseason without their first two options at outside hitter.
The Bobcats may turn to JV players Emma Heywood and Ashley Garner.
“Overall, that’s kind of our theme for the year — just keep working, regardless of what’s happening,” Maestas said. “We’ve got to just keep working.”
-Greg Woods/Post Register
Two cross country meets coming up
Nearly every area school’s cross country team will compete this week.
On Wednesday, Blackfoot, Butte County, Firth, North Fremont, Rigby, Ririe, Salmon, Shelley, South Fremont, Teton and West Jefferson will compete at the Firth Cross Country Invitational, which will take place at the Firth School Course. The girls will race at 4 p.m., the boys at 4:30.
On Thursday, Bonneville, Hillcrest, Idaho Falls, Skyline, and Thunder Ridge are set to run at the City/County Cross Country Meet at Tautphaus Park. The girls teams will race at 4:30 p.m., the boys teams at 5:15 p.m.
-Greg Woods/Post Register