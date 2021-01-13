The Watersprings Fab 5 has gotten a lot bigger.
The Warriors boys basketball team competed with just five players a year ago and had no seniors, but still managed to be competitive and finished with a 13-11 overall record.
It was a challenging year for coach Scott Moe, who kept the focus on improvement and getting the small and inexperienced lineup to play as a team. He dubbed the team the Fab 5 and players seemed to relish the underdog role.
This season the Warriors have 12 players on their roster and the focus is still on playing as a team.
“Our goals haven’t changed,” Moe said. “It’s just getting to be as good as we can be.”
Moe said players worked out in the offseason. Returner Robert Canfield is the lone senior and is the captain. Daniel Canfield is the leading scorer at nearly 23 points per game and is a deadly 3-point threat.
The team still has young players making an impact, including two freshmen and some players with no or very little basketball experience.
The difference from a year ago?
Playing time is manageable and practice can be competitive and also a learning experience. During games, foul trouble or an off night from one of the top scorers doesn’t necessarily mean a loss is inevitable.
Moe said he really doesn’t count the wins, but the Warriors are 12-1. Tuesday’s matchup against North Gem will likely determine the conference title.
“It’s nice to have some depth this year,” Moe said.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
Rigby girls secure home court advantage for district tournament
For Rigby, taking down Thunder Ridge 65-60 Wednesday night represented something bigger than just the win.
The Trojans also clinched home court advantage throughout the 5A District 5-6 tournament. Each team has just two conference games left, and because Rigby has now beaten Thunder Ridge twice this season, the Trojans own the head-to-head tiebreaker and will win the conference regular-season title, which means home court honors.
Rigby coach Troy Shippen admitted that because of COVID-19 restrictions on fan attendance, home court advantage doesn’t mean as much this year — “It’s not as big of a deal,” he said — but the Trojans will gladly accept the circumstances.
-Greg Woods, Post Register
Still time for Skyline to contend for 4A conference crown
The Skyline girls basketball team still has a chance to compete for the 4A High Country Conference title.
The Grizzlies are 3-1 in conference play, which lands them in second place, 1.5 games back of leader Blackfoot. But with the regular season coming to a close, Skyline only has so much time left to make up ground.
Blackfoot (11-4, 5-0) and Skyline will meet Jan. 22, which will go a long ways in determining the conference winner, which in turn determines who holds home court advantage.
Before that, though, the Grizzlies face a conference matchup with Bonneville, a road tilt set for Thursday night.
-Greg Woods/Post Register
Cougars hold top spot in state wrestling poll
South Fremont, the defending 3A state champion wrestling team, continues to hold the No. 1 spot in the state coaches’ poll.
The Cougars earned 11 of 12 first-place votes in this week’s poll and come off a win at the Buhl tournament, the team’s third tournament victory this season.
Jaxton Packer (98) and Hunter Hobbs (152) each placed first in their weight classes, Ryker Simmons (113) placed second and River Eddins (170) and Dave Green (106) placed third.
Ririe is ranked second in the 2A/1A poll behind New Plymouth.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Blackfoot’s Thomas offered
Blackfoot running back Teegan Thomas announced on Twitter that he had been offered by Southern Virginia University.
-Allan Steele/Post Register