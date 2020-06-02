POCATELLO — Bannock County commissioners voted Tuesday not to allow the Idaho High School Rodeo Association to hold its state championships at the Bannock County Event Center in mid-June, according to Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey.
He said it was the result of event organizers not presenting a comprehensive plan showing how they would meet COVID-19 guidelines outlined in Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s re-opening plan.
“They did not submit an actual plan,” Tovey said. “They submitted a couple of bulleted highlights that was very vague.”
This does not mean the state rodeo competition has been canceled, only that it was stopped from happening at a Bannock County facility. It was scheduled to be held June 13 through June 20.
The rodeo was one of two June events the Bannock County commissioners voted Tuesday against hosting at a county facility, as Priddaho had the same fate for the same reason – a lack of an in-depth plan, according to Tovey.
The second-annual Pocatello-based Priddaho, originally scheduled for June 13 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, has a mission statement of “helping, teaching as well as learning about the cultures of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender straight and unidentified individuality.”
Priddaho Executive Director Travis Kerbs said the event will not be rescheduled and sees its cancellation as the right thing to do, considering the recent COVID-19 death in Bannock County, the rising confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area and the protests and riots across the country.
“The message we want to send out to the community is that’s it’s not one person’s fault. Nobody to get mad at,” Kerbs said.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director Maggie Mann recommended against holding either event, saying it is not the right time to host local large gatherings that attract many travelers from outside the region.
“Believe me, we don’t make those recommendations lightly,” Mann said. “We understand that those events are important to people, and any other time we would be in 100 percent support of those things happening. But we just don’t feel like it can happen safely right now.”
Bannock County has had 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases and had its first COVID-19 death Sunday.
Tovey said the Pocatello Downs organizers are examples of people who successfully presented a way to meet the guidelines related to COVID-19 and will host spectator-less races until further notice.
The horse track will have its first races Wednesday.
“They presented a full plan, a very comprehensive plan that addressed each and every one of those concerns. The health district gave it a go,” Tovey said. “Those requirements, it met them and it’s a go and they are having their events.”
Unlike Pocatello Downs' spectator-less races, the Idaho High School State Finals Rodeo was expected to draw a bountiful number of attendees as one of the biggest annual events in east Idaho.
“All of us want the economy and everything back open and everything rolling,” Tovey said. “We’re trying to make sure we protect our county.”
Idaho High School Rodeo Association President Matt Jones said the high school rodeo competition could still “possibly” be held, but didn’t provide a location or date.
“I can understand where they’re coming from, and their concerns are valid,” Jones said of the county commissioners’ decision. “Everything’s changing so much all the time now. I can’t say that I blame them. I know they’re in a tough spot just like we are.”
When asked if the association could run a safe event under a pandemic, Jones said, “It could be done, but I think it would be extremely difficult.”
Tovey said the rodeo association could potentially have the event at the Bannock County Event Center at a later date if a full plan was presented.
“That would be up to them if they want to re-approach the commission for a different date,” Tovey said. “They will need to come up with a course of action if they’re going to have the event.”
Kelly Duffin, Portneuf Rodeo Committee chairman and Highland/Poky/Century High Schools Rodeo Club adviser, expressed his displeasure of the county commissioners’ decision and is upset by the assumption that the event cannot meet the COVID-19 guidelines.
“I know it’s a tough decision. I feel for them. But they made the wrong decision. This rodeo is going take place somewhere in this state,” Duffin said. “Don’t say, ‘Here are the recommendations, but we don’t think you can do that.’ What do you mean we can’t do that? Why can’t we?"