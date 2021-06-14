State rodeo champions were crowned this weekend with cowboys and cowgirls earning coveted spots to the National High School Finals Rodeo July 18-24 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Here are the top four finishers from each event and overall winners.
Boys All-Around: Cooper Cooke
Boys Reserve All-Around: Brey Yore
Boys Rookie: Jett Brower
Girls All-Around: Sierra Telford
Girls Reserve All-Around: Harley Beasley
Girls Rookie: Sierra Telford
2021 -2022 IHSRA Queen: Kylee Whiting
High Point District: District 6
Tie down roping: 1. Hunter Roche 44 2. Wyatt Stephens 41.5 3. Lucas Cruz 39 4. Luke Dalton 33.5.
Barrel racing: 1. Teely Bott 61 2. Brylee Smith 52.5 3. Raegan Steed 36 4. Sierra Telford 33.
Team roping: 1. Logan Corta/Tom Simpson 47 2. Jesse Lindsay/Cooper Walker 46.5 3. Clay Stapelman/ Kashli Stouard 39 4. Cooper Pavkov/Conor Ward 37.5.
Breakaway roping: 1. Harley Beasley 52 2. Cassidy Bradshaw 44.5 3. Jetta Bott 34.5 4. Libby Swan 33.5.
Steer wrestling: 1. Hunter Roche 52.5 2. Ethan Smith 44 3. Wes Shaw 43.5 4. Ethan Southern 36.
Saddle Bronc: 1. Wyatt Lyman 44 2. Cooper Cooke 33.5 3. Caseyn Pearson 31 4. Jacob Bentlage 28.75.
Pole bending: 1. Hayden Corta 50.5 2. Trinity Olson 50 3. Abby Ricks 35 4. Taylor Eiguren 31.
Bareback riding: 1. Kelby Schneiter 62.5 2. Cooper Cooke 51.5 3. Kelton Maxfield 49 4. Clayton Lunt 39.
Bull riding: 1. Cooper Cooke 48 2. Rawley Johnson 43.5 3. Mossy Waite 37 4. Tennessee Owens 35.
Light rifle: 1. Savannah Summers 315 2. Kaden Hanson 313 3. Hayden Kotter 306 4. Ty Farr 301.
Trap shooting: 1. Ryn Severe 94 2. Bry Severe 93 3. Hayden James 92 4. Wells Thompson 91.
Boys cutting: 1. Joe Zebarth 63 2. Jett Bower 52.5 3. Brey Yore 51 4. Ryn Severe 46.5.
Girls cutting: 1. Brenna Brown 50.5 2. Claire Sterling 48 3. Ava Manning 42.25 4. Macardi Anderson 39.25.
Reined cow horse: 1. Sierra Telford 62 2. Shawny Telford 54 3. Elizabeth Frisbee 53.5 4. Isabella Manning 49.5.
Goat tying: 1. Hailey Jo Gibbs 57 2. Halley Guthrie 37 3. Harley Beasley 35.5 4. Laynee Gregersen 31.5.