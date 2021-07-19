The National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Neb., is underway and here’s a look at what’s happening on Tuesday with performances four through six and the Idaho cowboys and cowgirls who will be competing.
The following is the schedule for Idaho contestants and their events.
Tuesday morning performance, 9 a.m., Fourth Performance
Girls Cutting
Macardi Anderson won the second go-round of the Idaho state finals, but floundered a bit in the short go and still qualified in the top four. Anderson has the horse and the skills to do well in this event, but she must be firing on all cylinders from start to finish without any lapses.
Breakaway Roping
Harley Beasley is as good a cowgirl as Idaho has this year. She has been to the nationals a number of times and is very capable of winning it all. She is accomplished in both breakaway roping and goat tying and could be a double winner if things fall her way.
Jetta Bott finished with a rush in this event and must not have that kind of a lapse at nationals. She didn’t score any points in the first two rounds at state, but still made the four-person team to represent Idaho. She must be focused from the start to have a chance here.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Cooper Cooke is as good a rough stock cowboy as there is in Idaho. He is also nationally ranked, on a scholarship for rodeo this fall, and is a threat in three events.
Team Roping
Jesse Lindsay and Cooper Walker finished second in this event at state, but what it will boil down to is the team that can put three really fast times together will be the winner at nationals.
Bull Riding
Tennessee Owens: It must be tough to be the fourth man in a four-man team that is headed by Cooper Cooke and Rawley Johnson, two of the top riders in the country. Owens failed to score a point in the opening round at state and again in the short go-round and he cannot have that lapse and have any chance of placing.
Barrel Racing
Brylee Smith chased Teely Bott who had a great state finals in this event. She was a clear second and stands above the other qualifiers from Idaho. She needs to do what all of the barrel racers need to do and that is to have two clean and fast runs to make the short go-round where anything can happen.
Reined Cow Horse
Sierra Telford and her sister Shawney were so very dominant in this event at state. This is a judged event, so you have to go in with an idea of what the judges are looking for. Sierra is well mounted, is a good horsewoman and has a chance if she has good performances in here.
Tuesday evening performance, 7 p.m., Fifth Performance
Tie Down Roping
Luke Dalton had a great state run after finishing fourth in his district. He won a go-round at state and let that carry him into the fourth place finish.
Pole Bending
Taylor Eiguren is another cowgirl who closed well at state to grab the fourth and final spot on the Idaho team in this event.
Girls Cutting
Ava Manning went second, second, and first in the three go-rounds at state before she slipped a bit in the short go-round and lost valuable points in the average. She was a ways behind the top two finishers and must have clean round at nationals to make a difference.
Boys Cutting
Ryn Severe barely made the team in this event and based upon what he had done in the past, we all know he is a more accomplished cowboy than what he showed at state this year. He’ll need to be clean.
Steer Wrestling
Ethan Smith is a rough and tough cowboy, and finished second to Hunter Roche, who was the Reserve Champion All-Around Cowboy and won two events himself. He will likely need a pair of runs lower than 10 seconds to get into the short go-round.
Reined Cow Horse
Shawney Telford and her sister Sierra led this event from the opening round and were easily the two best competitors.
Team Roping
Cooper Pavkov and Connor Ward were the fourth team in from Idaho. Like everyone else, they will need two clean and fast runs to make the short go-round.