POCATELLO — Joe Zebarth is having himself one heck of a start to the state rodeo finals and, in the process, is threatening to run away with the state title in the boys' cow cutting event.
Monday morning, Zebarth made it 3-for-3 in the go-rounds for the boys' cow cutting, and he is doing it in style.
For the third straight go-round, Zebarth not only has won, but he is doing it with ease.
In Sunday's first go-round, Zebarth scored 146 on the judges' scorecards to outdistance Jett Brower and Brey Yore, who scored 144 and 141, respectively.
In the second go-round, Zebarth was one point better, piling up 147 points on the judges' scorecards to best Ryn Severe and Jett Brower, who had 145 and 143.5, respectively.
Monday morning, Zebarth was at it again, this time scoring another 147, giving him the top three scores in the three go-rounds. This time, Severe finished second with 143 points and Zane Brackett checked in at third with 141.
That gives Zebarth the top three scores in the event on the judges' scorecards, and with each go-round worth 10 points toward the state title, Zebarth has a total of 30 points toward being crowned the state champion.
The third go-round finished up like this for the boys:
Joe Zebarth 147 10; Ryn Severe 143 9; Zane Brackett 141 8; Brey Yore 138 7; Sod Williams 137 5.5; Racin Allen 137 5.5; Will Brackett 136 4; Jett Brower 132 3; Aaron Champneys 128 2; Bry Severe: 000 0.
While there are some other points that will be added into the overall points earned toward state, like go-round average, points carried forward into the state rodeo and the short go-round. Here is how things currently stack up for the boys' cow cutting event:
Joe Zebarth 30; Brey Yore 22; Ryn Severe 21; Jett Brower 20; Zane Brackett 19; Aaron Champneys 12; Will Brackett 12; Racin Allen 10.5; Bry Severe 9; Sod Williams 8.5.
The short go-round will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the covered arena at the Bannock County Events Center. The only questions that remain: Can anyone catch Joe Zebarth, and who will be the three other cowboys to join Zebarth on the boys cow cutting team and advance to the national rodeo finals in July?