District soccer champions will be crowned this week. Here are results from Monday's games.
Boys soccer
HILLCREST 6, SHELLEY 0: At Hillcrest, the Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the half as Hadrien Pena finished with five goals in the 4A District 6 semifinals.
Decker Kauer added the final goal, and Isaac Woolley and Corbin Lewis each added two assists.
Hillcrest (12-1-2) hosts Blackfoot for the district title on Wednesday.
Shelley (2-13-3) plays Skyline on Wednesday.
BLACKFOOT 4, SKYLINE 0: At Skyline, Manny Bartolo scored twice and Michael Hammond and Enrique Nevareza each added goals as the Broncos (5-5-4) advanced to Wednesday’s district final with the win over the second-seeded Grizzlies.
Skyline (10-5-2) plays Shelley on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
TETON 4, FIRTH O: At Teton, Natalie Cervantes, Marin Miller, Addi Schultheis, and Kinley Brown all scored goals for Teton in the 3A District 6 tournament.
The Timberwolves (8-3-2) will play at Sugar-Salem on Wednesday with the winner earning the state berth.
BONNEVILLE 3, HILLCREST 0: At Bonneville, Ali Ellsworth started the scoring off an assist by Reagan Flynn. Flynn added a goal and Mady Gasser added the third goal as the Bees (11-3-2) advanced to Wednesday’s 4A District 6 championship match against top seed Skyline.