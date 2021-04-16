At Blackfoot, the Broncos used an extra-innings, walk-off rally to top Thunder Ridge, 12-9.
The Broncos entered the ninth frame facing a 9-8 deficit, but thanks to a walk-off grand slam from Vic Agado, Blackfoot escaped with a win.
Broncos pitcher Kymber Wieland turned in a nine-inning complete game with 11 strikeouts.
Agado finished the game 3-for-5 with six RBI for the Broncos, who move to 10-4 with the win.
BLACKFOOT 12, THUNDER RIDGE 9
Thunder Ridge 0 0 2 3 0 1 2 1 0 — 9
Blackfoot 0 1 2 0 0 0 4 1 4 — 12
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: K. Scoresby 8.1 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 12 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: T. Haack 2-3, B. Dabell 2-3, M. Williams 2-5. RBI: S. John 1, Haack 4, Dabell 2, A. Lott 2.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Kymber Wieland 9.0 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 11 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Marli Pearson 3-5, Vic Agado 3-5. RBI: Tylar Daley 2, Agado 6, Wieland 1.
Softball
WEST JEFFERSON 14, SODA SPRINGS 6: At Malad, West Jefferson earned a blowout win thanks to a big third inning.
The Panthers, who got hits from six different players, erupted for nine runs in the third inning, which was enough to end the game after three.
West Jefferson improves to 10-1 with the win.
WEST JEFFERSON 14, SODA SPRINGS 6
West Jefferson 2 3 9 — 14
Soda Springs 0 1 5 — 6
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Jordyn Torgerson 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Taya Calder 1.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Six with one hit. RBI: Kimbur Mecham 1, Brylee Egan 1, Natalie Brown 1.
SODA SPRINGS — Pitchers: M. Hill 3.0 IP, 6 H, 14 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Four with one hit. RBI: A. Ericsson 2, B. Billman 1, Z. Sumsen 1, N. Delayo 1.
WEST JEFFERSON 15, DECLO 4: At Malad, West Jefferson won its second game of the day with a rout of Declo.
West Jefferson starter Jordyn Torgerson struck out seven across her five-inning complete game, allowing just one earned run on four hits. She also helped herself out with a 3-for-4, two-RBI outing at the plate.
Brylee Egan also turned in two hits for West Jefferson.
WEST JEFFERSON 15, DECLO 4
West Jefferson 2 3 3 1 6 — 15
Declo 1 0 2 1 0 — 4
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Jordyn Torgerson 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Torgerson 3-4, Brylee Egan 2-3. RBI: Kimbur Mecham 2, Taya Calder 2, Torgerson 2, Egan 2, Natalie Brown 1, Taylor Petersen 1.
DECLO — Pitchers: M. Larsen 3.0 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; K. Koyle 2.0 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: K. Ottley 2-3. RBI: K. Spencer 1, B. Silcock 1, K. Widiel 1.
RIGBY 16, BONNEVILLE 1: At Bonneville, Rigby cruised to a blowout win thanks to three big innings.
The Trojans plated four in the first inning, five in the second and seven in the third, ending the game after three frames. Siena Hall took care of the Trojans’ pitching duties, allowing one run on one hit.
Rigby moves to 11-5 with the victory.
RIGBY 16, BONNEVILLE 1
Rigby 4 5 7 — 16
Bonneville 1 0 0 — 1
RIGBY — Pitchers: Siena Hall 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Camryn Williams 3-3, Grace Sheppard 3-3. RBI: Ruby Gneiting 1, Shayla Cherry 4, Abbey Wilkins 2, Williams 3, Erin Bishop 2, Sheppard 3, Alix Bishop 1.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Weist 2.0 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Chapa 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Two with one hit. RBI: Weist 1.
Baseball
THUNDER RIDGE 5, SUGAR-SALEM 4: At Thunder Ridge, Ayson Webb used an RBI single to drive in the winning run and help the Titans walk off with a win over Sugar-Salem.
Webb drove in two runs on the day, and thanks to seven strikeouts from Kaysen Isom and five from Kolby Landon, Thunder Ridge earned its first win of the season in a low-scoring affair.
The Titans (1-10) will host Highland on Wednesday afternoon.
THUNDER RIDGE 5, SUGAR-SALEM 4
Sugar-Salem 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 — 4
Thunder Ridge 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 — 5
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Ky Garner 2.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; Kelton Garner 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; James Chase 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Tanner Olsen 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Five with one hit. RBI: Ryan Harris 2, Olsen 1.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Kaysen Isom 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 5 BB; Kolby Landon 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Three with one hit. RBI: Will Grimmett 1, Isom 1, Ayson Webb 2, Ethan Dunnells 1.
IDAHO FALLS 14, BONNEVILLE 2: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers had no problem taking down Bonneville in five innings.
That came in large part thanks to Jaxon Sorenson, who went 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored, plus the fact that three Tigers recorded multi-hit games.
Idaho Falls (14-2) will visit Skyline on Tuesday afternoon.
IDAHO FALLS 14, BONNEVILLE 2
Bonneville 0 0 1 0 1 — 2
Idaho Falls 3 3 1 7 — 14
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Cheney 3.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Perez 1.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Perez 1-2, Woods 1-2. RBI: Woods 1.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Bradley Thompson 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Sorenson 2-2, Eliot Jones 3-4, Thompson 2-3, Zach Lee 2-2. RBI: Sorenson 3, Nate Rose 2, Jones 2, Thompson 2, Dylan Seeley 2, Lee 1.
SKYLINE 4, BLACKFOOT 3: At Blackfoot, Skyline survived the Broncos’ late rally and hung on for a win.
Blackfoot entered the seventh frame with a 4-1 deficit, so even though the Broncos posted two in the seventh, it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Orvis Brown turned in a 3-for-3 game for the Grizzlies (11-4), who will host Bonneville on Monday afternoon.
SKYLINE 4, BLACKFOOT 3
Skyline 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 — 4
Blackfoot 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 — 3
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Brayden Nickels 6.1 IP, 11 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Braden Owens 0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Isaac Harrison 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Orvis Brown 3-3. RBI: Owens 1, Chandler Robinson 1, Nickels 1.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Ryan Reynolds 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Jaxon Grimmett 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Jayden Harris 2-4, Tyler Vance 2-3, Stryker Wood 2-4. RBI: Harris 1, Vance 2.
HILLCREST 4, POCATELLO 2: At Pocatello, Hillcrest earned its fifth win of the season thanks to a solid fifth inning.
The Knights plated three runs in the fifth frame,and thanks to a three-RBI game from Tyler Schultz, they hung on for the win.
Hillcrest (5-6) will host a doubleheader with Shelley on Saturday afternoon.
HILLCREST 4, POCATELLO 2
Hillcrest 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 — 4
Pocatello 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 2
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Tyler Schultz 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Jayden Freeman 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Bridger Prince 2-2, four with one hit. RBI: Schultz 3, Brett Bartell 1.
POCATELLO — Pitchers: Hunter Killian 6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Five with one hit. RBI: Brody Burch 1, Alex Winn 1.