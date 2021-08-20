Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
At Rigby, the Trojans' boys soccer team kicked off a new season with a 2-1 win over Bonneville, which earned a scored first, but the Trojans tied the game on a goal by Fabri Castro. With three minutes left in the game, Rigby ended up with a penalty kick when the ball hit the arm of a Bonneville defender. Forrest Uminski converted the penalty kick for the deciding goal.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 5, RIGBY 1: At Rigby, Bonneville earned a win in both teams' season-openers.
Ali Ellsworth, Reagan Flynn (two) and Brooklyn Pett (two) scored for the Bees, who got assists from Flynn and Mady Gasser on those goals.
Bonneville will visit Idaho Falls on Monday evening, while Rigby will host Hillcrest on Saturday morning.
IDAHO FALLS 3, SHELLEY 0: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers kicked off their season with a shutout win over Shelley.
The Tigers got goals from Riley Sessions (two) and Remi Brandley, who benefited from a nice assist from freshman Valerie Chavez.
Idaho Falls will host Bonneville on Monday evening.
Boys soccer
HILLCREST 3, PRESTON 1: At Preston, the Knights trailed 1-0 at the half, but Hadrien Pena tied the game and added two assists on goals by Adrian Milano and Corbin Lewis for the first win of the season.