Scores from Thursday.
RIGBY 61, HIGHLAND 47: At Rigby, the Trojans boys basketball team picked up a 5A District 5-6 win over Highland to remain in second place in the conference.
Karson Barber finished with 21 points and Sam Kunz added 18.
Kobe Jones and Taylor Freeman each finished with 10 points.
Braedon Kelley led the Rams with 14.
Rigby 11-4 (3-1) is at Minico on Saturday.
SKYLINE 75, BONNEVILLE 63: At Bonneville, George Price scored 22 points and hit 6 of 9 3-pointers as the Grizzlies won the conference matchup.
Issac Farnsworth added 13 points for Skyline.
Jake Scoresby and McKay Judy each scored 13 points for the Bees.
Skyline (5-9, 2-4) is at Mountain Home on Saturday. Bonneville (1013, 0-4) is at Madison on Saturday.
Scores
Boys basketball
Hillcrest 61, Preston 44
Rigby 61, Highland 47
Blackfoot 46, Shelley 43
Skyline 75, Bonneville 63
Girls basketball
Ririe 54, West Jefferson 42
Firth 53, Salmon 47
Mackay 55, Challis 31
Wrestling
WEST JEFFERSON 51, FIRTH 31
98: Hector Silvas (Firth) over Unknown (For.); 106: Gunner Capell (West Jefferson) over Unknown (For.); 113: Hayzn Szerszen (Firth) over Unknown (For.); 120: Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Kameron Sauer (West Jefferson) (Fall 4:30); 126: Roan Larsen (Firth) over Stetson Stranger (West Jefferson) (MD 10-0); 132: Keldon Young (West Jefferson) over Leon Gardner (Firth) (Fall 1:55); 138: Dustin Bartausky (Firth) over Jared Buxton (West Jefferson) (Dec 7-0); 145: Alfredo Munoz (West Jefferson) over Max Krei (Firth) (Dec 8-6); 152: Bronson Kimbro (West Jefferson) over Ben Ostler (Firth) (Fall 1:12); 160: Darren Grover (West Jefferson) over Troy Johnson (Firth) (Fall 2:23); 170: Teagan Hansen (West Jefferson) over Jeffrey Edwards (Firth) (Fall 1:54); 182: Jason Buxton (West Jefferson) over Unknown (For.); 195: Riley Barber (Firth) over Reagan Roundy (West Jefferson) (Fall 3:43); 220: Bridger Garner (West Jefferson) over Tom Larsen (Firth) (Fall 1:15); 285: Joshua Reyes (West Jefferson) over Ethan Perkins (Firth) (Fall 5:37).
THUNDER RIDEG 52, HIGHLAND 27
98: Ashton Fullmer (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.); 106: Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.); 113: Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) over William Kosmicki (Highland) (MD 25-14); 120: Parker Reeves (Thunder Ridge) over Casey Harman (Highland) (Fall 1:14); 126: Payson Solomon (Highland) over Preston Hanson (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:30); 132: Dawsen Derie (Highland) over Miklo Silvas (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:59); 138: Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) over Ceasar Weed (Highland) (Fall 1:25); 145: Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) over Devin Dobson (Highland) (Dec 13-7); 152: Joshua Denkers (Thunder Ridge) over Landon Saunders (Highland) (Fall 1:10); 160: Rustan Cordingley (Highland) over Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge) (Dec 11-7); 170: Max Leavitt (Thunder Ridge) over Colton George (Highland) (Dec 7-3); 182: Connor Dixon (Thunder Ridge) over Connor Mitchell (Highland) (Fall 1:22); 195: Corbin Allen (Highland) over Unknown (For.); 220: Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge) over Eli Anderton (Highland) (Fall 1:35); 285: Ian Allen (Highland) over Sark Thornhill (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 1:47).