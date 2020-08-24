At Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, Idaho Falls and Bonneville tied 2-2 Monday evening in a girls soccer match.
Alexis Adams scored first for the Tigers off an assist from Sydnee Stohl, and then tied the game with an assist in the final two minutes, assisted by Remi Brandley.
Lydia Keller finished with 10 saves for the Tigers (1-0-1). They’ll host Blackfoot on Wednesday.
The Bees (1-0-1) host Madison on Thursday.
Other scores
Girls soccer
Century 6, Blackfoot 0
Boys soccer
Blackfoot 1, Century 0
Idaho Falls 12, Bonneville 0