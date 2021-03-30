At American Falls, Sugar-Salem's Sunny Bennion finished 4 for 4 and knocked in seven runs as the Diggers softball team had little trouble in a 20-1 win over American Falls.
Maycee Pocock picked up the win, allowing just one hit in four innings.
SUGAR-SALEM 20, AMERICAN FALLS 1
Sugar-Salem 1 5 9 5 — 20 18 1
American Falls 0 1 0 0 — 1 1 2
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitching: Maycee Pocock 4. 0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB: Leading hitters: Olivia Crapo 4-4, Kennedy Chambers 3-3, Brooke Sanderson 3-4, Sunny Bennion 4-4. 2B: Crapo, KaeLa Lancaster. 3B: Bennion 2. RBI: Chambers 2, Bennion 7, Sanderson 2, Lancaster 3, Karlee Klingler, Aubree Robinson.
AMERICAN FALLS — NA
SNAKE RIVER 9, SOUTH FREMONT 2: At Blackfoot, the Panthers took the early lead and starter Lyndsie Larsen made it stand, striking out 10 in the victory.
SNAKE RIVER 9, SOUTH FREMONT 2
South Fremont 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 5 0
Snake River 1 4 1 0 3 0 x — 9 12 0
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitching: Haylie Angel 5.2 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 5 K, 6 BB; Kinley Geisler 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Brynlei Gould 2-3. HR: Gould. RBI: Gould 2.
SNAKE RIVER: Pitching: Lyndsie Larsen 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 10 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Caselle Howell 2-2, Maecie White 3-3, Larsen 2-4, Jordynne Austin 2-2. 2B: Larsen 2, Howell 2, Austin. RBI: Larsen 2, Halle Leavitt, Howell, White 3.
Softball
MADISON 19, SHELLEY 5: At Shelley, Madison used a big third inning to add to its lead and run away with a 19-5 win over Shelley.
The Bobcats (4-4) posted four runs in the first inning and seven in the third, and thanks to four-run fourth and fifth innings, they ended the game after five innings.
Marianna Weaver led Madison with a 3-for-5, four-RBI game, while Jade Davis earned the win and pitched the full five innings.
MADISON 19, SHELLEY 5
Madison 4 0 7 4 4 — 19
Shelley 0 0 0 1 4 — 5
MADISON — Pitchers: Jade Davis 5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bryn Weeks 2-4, Marianna Weaver 3-5, four with one hit. RBI: Kaylee Pitts 2, Weeks 3, Weaver 4, Megan Gibbs 2, Davis 1, Abbi Bischoff 1.
SHELLEY — Pitchers: M. McDermott 3.2 IP, 9 H, 15 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; S. Kidman 1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Seven with one hit. RBI: T. Ottley 4, O. Remington 1.
WEST JEFFERSON 10, FIRTH 3: At Firth, West Jefferson rode an early lead to a comfortable win over Firth.
The Cougars plated five runs in the first, and while the Panthers (4-2) countered with two in the bottom half of the inning, West Jefferson built a steady lead over the next six innings to earn the win.
Hailey Barker led Firth with a 3-for-4, one-RBI outing at the plate.
WEST JEFFERSON 10, FIRTH 3
West Jefferson 5 1 0 2 0 2 0 — 10
Firth 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: J. Torgerson 7.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 11 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: K. Mechem 4-4, Torgerson 3-4, M. Pancheri 2-4, L. Wood 2-4. RBI: Mechem 1, T. Peterson 2, J. Torgerson 2, Pancheri 1, M. Neville 1, A. Owen 1, Wood 1.
FIRTH — Pitchers: Megan Jolley 7.0 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tiffany Russell 2-4, Hailey Barker 3-4, Mallory Erickson 2-3. RBI: Russell 1, Barker 1, Brooklyn Clayson 1.
Baseball
BONNEVILLE 13, SHELLEY 5: At Shelley, Dayton Robison's grand slam in the second propelled the Bees to a win over the Russets.
Seth Howell had two RBIs for Bonneville (1-3), which hosts Shelley in a doubleheader on Wednesday.
BONNEVILLE 13, SHELLEY 5
Bonneville 2 8 0 0 0 2 1 — 13 11 5
Shelley 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 — 5 4 5
BONNEVILLE — Pitching: Tyler Kress 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Riley Brown 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 11 K, 4 BB: Leading hitters: Jacob Perez 2-2, Seth Watson 2-5, Crew Howell 2-3. 2B: Teagan Bird, Perez. HR: Dayton Robison. RBI: Howell 3, Davon Luce, Ty Martinson, Robison 4, Walton.
SHELLEY — Pitching: Jedd Kerner 1.0 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Nate Ball 5.0 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 7 K, 3 BB; John Kerner 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Peyton Maynard 2-4. 2B: Maynard. 3B: Jaxon Byinton. RBI: Kerner 2, Maynard 2.