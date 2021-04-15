At Rigby, Erin Bishop won it for the Trojans with a walk-off RBI single, helping Rigby top Highland 11-10 in the second game of a doubleheader.
Bishop beat out a ground ball, allowing Abbey Wilkins to score and winning the game.
Emma Cluff finished things off in the circle over the last three innings for Rigby, which moved to 10-5 with the win.
RIGBY 11, HIGHLAND 10
Highland 1 1 2 0 3 3 0 — 10
Rigby 3 1 0 2 3 0 2 — 11
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Marissa Mauger 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Madi VanSickle 5.2 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Jenna Kearns 4-4, Pacia Burrup 2-3, Taelor Boyer 2-3. RBI: Emily Kendall 1, VanSickle 3, Boyer 1.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Siena Hall 4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Emma Cluff 3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Hallie Boone 2-3, Camryn Williams 2-4, Erin Bishop 2-4. RBI: Shayla Cherry 2, Wilkins 4, Williams 2, Bishop 1, McKenzie Cluff 1.
HIGHLAND 8, RIGBY 4: At Rigby, in Game 1 of the doubleheader, the Trojans couldn’t survive Highland’s late surge in a close loss.
Rigby plated three runs in the fourth frame and one in the sixth, drawing within one run, but the Rams posted three runs in the seventh inning, and Rigby (10-5) couldn’t make up the deficit.
HIGHLAND 8, RIGBY 4
Highland 0 0 4 0 1 0 3 — 8
Rigby 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 — 4
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Madi VanSickle 7.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 13 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Marissa Mauger 4-4, Carlisle Walker 3-4. RBI: Jenna Kearns 1, Mauger 4, Walker 2.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Emma Cluff 7.0 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Abbey Wilkins 2-3. RBI: Ruby Gneiting 1, Wilkins 1, Camryn Williams 2.
SKYLINE 16, SHELLEY 7: At Skyline, the Grizzlies erupted on offense, cruising to a win over Shelley.
Skyline opened up a big lead with a five-run third inning and a six-run fifth, in part thanks to multi-hit games from seven different players.
Starting pitcher Rachel Hafter also went 2-for-6 with two RBI for the Grizzlies (3-7).
SKYLINE 16, SHELLEY 7
Shelley 2 1 0 0 3 1 0 — 7
Skyline 1 0 5 3 6 1 X — 16
SHELLEY — N/A.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Rachel Hafer 7.0 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Avery Olauson 3-4, Ellese Cottrell 3-5. RBI: Hafer 2, Olauson 1, Ellie Whitworth 3, Taeli Elordi 2, Remington Brown 3, Sofia Taylor 1.
BLACKFOOT 10, BONNEVILLE 3: At Bonneville, Blackfoot used a late-game surge to take control and down the Bees.
Bonneville actually took a 3-2 lead into the sixth inning, but that’s when Blackfoot began its comeback, posting four runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings.
Vic Agado and Hailey Burnett each turned in 3-for-4, three-RBI games for the Broncos, who improve to 9-4 with the win.
BLACKFOOT 10, BONNEVILLE 3
Blackfoot 1 1 0 0 0 4 4 — 10
Bonneville 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 3
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Sami Staley 7.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Vic Agado 3-4, Hailey Burnett 3-4, Staley 2-4. RBI: Agado 3, Yoleni Navarrete 1, Burnett 3, Lindsey Cooper 1.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Chapa 7.0 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Cook 2-3, five with one hit. RBI: Chapa 1, Cook 1.
SOUTH FREMONT 17, TETON 2: At St. Anthony, South Fremont raced to a fast start and never looked back in a blowout win over Teton.
The Cougars, who got a 2-for-5, five-RBI game from Nicole Powell, registered three runs in the first inning, eight runs in the second and six in the third, which was enough to invoke the run rule and end the game after three innings.
South Fremont (5-7) will visit Gooding on Friday for a doubleheader.
SOUTH FREMONT 17, TETON 2
Teton 0 2 0 — 2
South Fremont 3 8 6 — 17
TETON — N/A.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Haylie Angell 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Nicole Powell 2-3, Natalie Robles 2-3, five with one hit. RBI: Powell 5, Robles 1, Ashlee Rydalch 1, Brynn Hammond 1, Chantae Lecheminant 3, Angell 2.
Baseball
SOUTH FREMONT 11, TETON 1: At St. Anthony, South Fremont used a big fifth inning to run away with a win over Teton.
The Cougars, who got a complete-game, 11-strikeout outing from pitcher Bridger Erickson, tallied seven runs in the fifth, which was enough to end the game early.
South Fremont (13-4) will host Sugar-Salem on Thursday afternoon.
SOUTH FREMONT 11, TETON 1
Teton 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
South Fremont 0 3 0 1 7 — 11
TETON — Pitchers: Reid Nelson 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 6 BB; Cooper Christensen 1.0 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Conner Kunz 0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Three with one hit. RBI: None.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Bridger Erickson 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kaimen Peebles 2-3, Easton Stoddard 2-3. RBI: Erickson 1, Bryson Forbush 1, Peebles, Karter Yancey 2, Stoddard 1, Easton Kerbs 2.
HIGHLAND 8, RIGBY 2: At Highland, the Rigby couldn’t keep up with the Rams’ explosive offense in a loss.
Highland bolted out to a 6-1 lead thanks to two runs in the first inning and four in the second, so while Rigby battled back with a run each in the second and third innings, it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Rigby (2-15) will visit Madison on Thursday.
HIGHLAND 8, RIGBY 2
Rigby 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Highland 2 4 0 1 0 1 X — 8
RIGBY — Pitchers: Ayden Davis 2.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 6 BB; Jack Boudrero 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Four with one hit. RBI: Boudrero 1.
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Scott Baker 6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Christensen 3-3, Colton Sneddon 2-2. RBI: Christensen 3, Aaron Kearns 1, Baker 1, Sneddon 1.
Track and field
Highland Gold Baton Relays
For results, follow this link.
Tennis
THUNDER RIDGE 7, MADISON 5
Girls singles: Madi (M) Blanchard def. Ashley Preece (TR) 6-1, 6-1; Mauri Howell (TR) def. Ella Hansen (M) 6-1, 6-0; Marin Lowe (TR) def. Maylie Peterson (M) 6-0, 6-0.
Boys singles: Tegan Hartman (TR) def. Justin Andreasen (M) 6-2, 6-0; Zach Warner (TR) def. Sam Morring (M) 6-2, 6-3; Emmett Sutherland (M) def. Kellen Marlowe (TR) 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.
Girls doubles: Regan Leishman/Journee Hartman (TR) def. Ketti Christensen/Meg Clark (M) 6-1, 6-1; Maci Howell/Myla Zorn (TR) def. Kim Lamoreaux/Brooke Wilkes (M) 6-0, 6-1.
Boys doubles: Ethan Andreasen/Joe Pigott (M) def. Justin Anderson/Ryan Johnson (TR) 6-0, 6-1; Josh Lundin/ Peter Barton (M) def. Cooper Sargent/Stoker Bell (TR) 6-2, 6-3.
Mixed doubles: Will Madsen/Brenley Woodfield (M) def. Jensen Parker/Arfmann (TR) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Carson Meikle/Amelia Taylor (TR) def. Eddie Richards/Maggie Kumferman (M) 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.