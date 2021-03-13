At Blackfoot, the Broncos' baseball team used a late-game surge to clip Thunder Ridge and secure a 9-8 win in both teams' season-openers.
The Titans got a one-run triple from Ayson Webb and an RBI single from Conner Hall, good for an early lead, plus a two-run single from Webb. That pushed Thunder Ridge's lead to 6-0.
But Blackfoot plated three runs in the fifth inning and the game-winning run in the sixth.
Thunder Ridge will host Hillcrest at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Blackfoot will host Rigby at 3 p.m. Thursday.
BLACKFOOT 9, THUNDER RIDGE 8
Thunder Ridge 1 5 0 2 0 0 0 — 8
Blackfoot 0 1 1 3 3 1 — 9
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Candon Dahle 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Carter Layton 0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Ryan Steidley 2.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Jaxon Grimmett 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Jace Grimmett 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Benjamin Wilson 3-4, Tyler Vance 2-4, Jaxon Grimmett 2-4. RBI: Jaxon Grimmett 2, Stryker Wood 1, Eli Hayes 1, Kyler Mills 1.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Kaysen Isom 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 5 BB; Jackson Beck 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Gavin Hix 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Conner Hall 2-5, Ayson Webb 2-4, Ethan Dunnells 2-4. RBI: Webb 3, Hall 2, Dunnells 2.
Baseball
SUGAR-SALEM 12, CHALLIS 2: At Challis, Sugar-Salem plated six runs in the second, which set the stage for a 12-2 win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.
SUGAR-SALEM 15, CHALLIS 2: In Game 2, the Diggers scored seven in the first inning, running away with a 15-2 victory.
In the first game, seven Diggers recorded hits, led by a 2-for-5, five-RBI outing from Kyzon Garner.
In the afternoon contest, Mack Chappell and Ryan Harris both turned in two-hit, two-RBI showings, which helped Sugar-Salem take a 11-0 lead after three innings.
The Diggers will host Snake River on Monday for a doubleheader, with games at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
SUGAR-SALEM 12, CHALLIS 2
Sugar-Salem 0 6 0 1 0 3 2 — 12
Challis 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 2
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Kyzon Garner 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 4 BB; Tanner Olsen 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Kelton Garner 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kyzon Garner 2-5, Carson Harris 2-2, Tommy Woodcock 2-4. RBI: Bridger Norman 1, Kyzon Garner 5, Carson Harris 2, Woodcock 4.
CHALLIS — Pitchers: RJ Philps 3.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; J. Wilson 3.1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: J. Ollar 1-3, J. Wilson 1-3.
SUGAR-SALEM 15, CHALLIS 2
Sugar-Salem 7 2 2 0 4 — 15
Challis 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Adam Nelson 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; James Chase 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Cooper Butikofer 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Andrew Curry 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Mack Chappell 2-4, Ryan Harris 2-3. RBI: Carson Harris 1, Tanner Olsen 2, Chappell 2, Harris 2, Kolby Jones 1, Nelson 1, Chase 1.
CHALLIS — Pitchers: J. Ollar 3.2 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Dante D'Orazio 1.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: D'Orazio 1-2, C. Hainline 1-1. RBI: Hainline 1.
Tennis
At Hillcrest, the Knights knocked off Highland with an 8-4 win on Friday.
Hillcrest swept the boys doubles and took one girls doubles match as well. The Knights also got two wins in mixed doubles, highlighted by victories from Nicole Tran and Layton Hagerman plus Camden Adams and Aspen Cook.
HILLCREST 8, HIGHLAND 6
Boys singles: Daniel Crofts (HILL) def. Porter Brinton (HIGH) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; Bryten (HILL) def. Andrew Dixon (HIGH) 6-2, 6-2; Damon Rowland (HIGH) def. Nick Zollinger (HILL) 6-2, 6-2
Girls singles: Madison Myler (HIGH) def. Darby Morris (HILL) 6-0, 6-0; Naomi Smith (HIGH) def. Brooke Wheeler (HILL) 7-5, 6-4; MacKenzie Ellison (HILL) def. Melanie Wilson (HIGH) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5
Boys doubles: Grant Neville/Max Pendlebury (HILL) def. Landon Morgan/Ben Hughes (HIGH) 6-3, 6-0; Keaton Adams/Ethan Horrocks (HILL) def. Preston Johnson/Logan Rasmussen (HIGH) 7-6, 6-2
Girls doubles: Raegan Olsen/Berklee Olsen (HILL) def. Claire Fellows/Drew Simmons (HIGH) 6-0, 6-3; Lucy Snell/Zanna Francis (HIGH) def. Gracie Parker/Dresden Reilly (HILL) 6-2, 6-2
Mixed doubles: Nicole Tran/Layton Hagerman (HILL) def. Lauren Harding/Thomas Wood (HIGH) 6-0, 6-1; Camden Adams/Aspen Cook (HILL) def. Marcy Stratford/Cameron Leavitt (HIGH) 6-2, 6-1