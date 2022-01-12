Wednesday's results.
Wrestling
BLACKFOOT 51, SHELLEY 22
120: Carter Balmforth (Shelley) over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) (Dec 9-3); 126: Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.); 132: Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) over Kodey Murphy (Shelley) (MD 19-7); 138: Luke Moore (Blackfoot) over Kyle Davis (Shelley) (Fall 3:47); 145: Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) over Aydan Mathews (Shelley) (TF 22-6 5:06); 152: Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) over Steven Jones (Shelley) (Fall 1:35); 160: Ben Hill (Shelley) over Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) (Fall 5:34); 170: Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) over Seth Jacobson (Shelley) (Fall 1:23); 182: Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) over Jacob Meek (Shelley) (Fall 2:50); 195: Orrin Hill (Shelley) over Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) (Dec 10-4); 220: Tyson Slagowski (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.); 285: Double Forfeit; 98: Kallan Andersen (Shelley) over Unknown (For.); 106: Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.); 113: Clark Peterson (Shelley) over Sam Smith (Blackfoot) (MD 14-6).
IDAHO FALLS 55, SKYLINE 27
182: Leo Nelson (Idaho Falls) over Jonny Baczuk (Skyline) (Dec 8-4); 195: Preston Colvin (Skyline) over Kernan Longua (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:40); 220: Grayson Thomas (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.); 285: Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.); 98: Mason Peck (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.); 106: Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) over Xoey Zollinger (Skyline) (Fall 1:41); 113: Kayli Ranstrom (Skyline) over Annabelle Escobedo (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:54); 120: Dillon Knighten (Skyline) over Westley Dursteler (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:20); 126: Sean Flint (Idaho Falls) over Kevin Carillo (Skyline) (MD 10-0); 132: Crew Searle (Skyline) over Daniel Vancampen (Idaho Falls) (Dec 8-2); 138: Andrew Grimes (Idaho Falls) over Marcus Landon (Skyline) (Fall 1:50); 145: Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) over Julian Arellano (Skyline) (Fall 5:47); 152: Porter Tuttle (Idaho Falls) over Charles Pentz (Skyline) (Fall 4:10); 160: Xander Zollinger (Skyline) over Jayce Anderson (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:34); 170: Hunter Herrera (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.).
BONNEVILLE 84, HILLCREST 6
195: Nate Nakashima (Bonneville) over Kaden King (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:53); 220: Hagen Foster (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.); 285: Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville) over Augustine Perez (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:20); 98: Saxton Scott (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.); 106: Wyat Blanchard (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.); 113: Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) over Treyden Cress (Hillcrest) (Fall 4:21); 120: Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) over Elijah Johnson (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:18); 126: Ryker Vail (Bonneville) over Dregun Wheeless-Hill (Hillcrest) (Fall 4:19); 132: Anthony Williams (Bonneville) over Sam Luis (Hillcrest) (Fall 3:19); 138: Maddox Jones (Bonneville) over Xander Hartner (Hillcrest) (Fall 5:24); 145: Tucker Banks (Bonneville) over Kendric Anderson (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:40); 152: Adrian Sturgeon (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.); 160: Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) over Jose Flores (Hillcrest) (Fall 3:15); 170: Hunter Reeves (Hillcrest) over Unknown (For.); 182: Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) over Treyjan Bissette (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:05).
Girls basketball
BUTTE COUNTY 54, GRACE 39: At Grace, Anna Knight scored 19 points and Kiya McAffee added 10 as the Pirates pulled away from Grace.
In a battle of Butte County, which was tied atop the state poll, and No. 3 Grace, Grace was held to just one point in the second quarter as the Pirates took a 23-13 lead at the break.
The Pirates improved to 14-0 and host Salmon on Friday.
Scores
Girls basketball
Ririe 52, Salmon 42
Boys basketball
Idaho Falls 61, Bonneville 57
Hillcrest 63, Preston 60, 2OT
Wrestling
Thunder Ridge 66, Rigby 60