At Thunder Ridge, the Blackfoot boys basketball team secured a 53-43 win over Thunder Ridge thanks in large part to an impressive fourth quarter.
The Broncos outscored the Titans 23-10 in the fourth quarter, getting eight in the quarter from Ja'Vonte King, who led Blackfoot with 17 points on the night. Carter Layton posted six of his 15 points in the fourth frame as well.
Lloyer Driggs tallied a team-best 25 points for Thunder Ridge, whose next leading scorer was Tyler Godfrey with eight.
Blackfoot (6-3) will host Preston at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thunder Ridge (7-2) will host Skyline at the same time and day.
BLACKFOOT 53, THUNDER RIDGE 43
Blackfoot 7 13 10 23 — 53
Thunder Ridge 8 13 12 10 — 43
Blackfoot — Jaden Harris 3, Jaxon Ball 6, Chase Cannon 3, Jace Grimmett 5, Candon Dahle 4, Carter Layton 15, Ja'Vonte King 17.
Thunder Ridge — Bradley Briggs 2, Lloyer Driggs 25, Tao Johnson 3, Tyler Godfrey 8, Nick Potter 3, Jay Scoresby 2.
RIGBY 65, IDAHO FALLS 51: At Rigby, Kobe Jones hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points as the Trojans pulled away from the Tigers.
Dylan Seeley led Idaho Falls with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Rigby (7-1) hosts Bonneville on Thursday. Idaho Falls (5-5) is at Bonneville on Jan. 13.
RIGBY 65, IDAHO FALLS 51
Idaho Falls 9 15 11 16 — 51
Rigby 13 21 19 12 — 65
IDAHO FALLS — Dylan Seeley 17, Jaxon Sorenson 9, Merit Jones 7, Marvin Smith 7, Nate Rose 4, Luke Rodel 3, Christian Jensen 2, Michael Orr 2.
RIGBY — Kobe Jones 16, Kade DaBell 12, Karson Barber 10, Ethan Fox 10, Taylor Freeman 7, Zheik Falevai 3, Talin Togiai 3, Trajen Larsen 2, Arthur Tucker 2.
MADISON 81, BONNEVILLE 48: At Rexburg, the Bobcats reached a season-high in scoring and held the Bees to 14 points in the second half in the nonconference win.
Taden King scored 21 points for Madison (7-2), which pulled away with a 26-10 third-quarter advantage.
Carson Johnson led three Bonneville players in double figures with 13 points.
Madison is at Sky View, Utah on Friday. Bonneville (2-6) is at Rigby on Thursday.
MADISON 81, BONNEVILLE 48
Bonneville 18 16 10 4 — 48
Madison 24 15 26 16 — 81
BONNEVILLE — Cy Gummow 11, Carson Johnson 13, Carson Judy 12, McKay Judy 2, Devin McDonald 6, Jake Scoresby 4.
MADISON — Logan Crane 9, Tyson Lerwill 12, Rhett Hathaway 5, Spencer Young 2, Riley Sutton 2, Isaac Wilson 6, Braxton Pierce 8, Taden King 21, Eli Randall 13, Ike Sutton 3.
Girls basketball
GRACE 38, BUTTE COUNTY 31: At Arco, Butte County suffered just its second loss of the season with a close defeat to Grace.
The Pirates actually started well, outscoring the Grizzlies 8-6 in the first quarter, but Grace outscored Butte County 8-3 in the final period.
Bell Beard, the Pirates' only double-digit scorer, produced 11 points.
Butte County (10-2) will host Mackay at 7 p.m. Thursday.
GRACE 38, BUTTE COUNTY 31
Grace 6 12 12 8 — 38
Butte County 8 10 10 3 — 31
GRACE — Nayvie Anderson 3, Jacie Christiansen 5, Kylie Hulse 1, McKenna Strapman 2, Britton Lloyd 1, Maniah Clegg 16, Sydnee Smith 9.
BUTTE COUNTY — Kia McAffee 8, Madi Kniffin 1, Anna Knight 8, Bell Beard 11, McKenzie Gammet 1, Emilee Hansen 2.
Scores
Girls basketball
South Fremont 43, Firth 31
Sugar-Salem 59, Snake River 46
Boys basketball
Marsh Valley 56, South Fremont 53