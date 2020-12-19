At Blackfoot, the Blackfoot girls basketball team steamrolled Idaho Falls 53-24 Saturday in a cover-to-cover blowout.
Hadley Humphreys scored a team-best 11 points for Blackfoot, which also got 10 points from Prairie Caldwell, who helped the Broncos outscore the Tigers 13-3 in the first frame.
Calyn Wood led Idaho Falls with 13 points, but no other Tiger scored more than six points.
Blackfoot (7-3) will host Minico at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Idaho Falls (3-8) will visit Minico at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30.
BLACKFOOT 53, IDAHO FALLS 24
Idaho Falls 3 6 8 7 — 24
Blackfoot 13 14 15 11 — 53
IDAHO FALLS — Abbey Corgatelli 2, Calyn Wood 13, Kennedy Robertson 2, Sydney Hess 6.
BLACKFOOT — Prairie Caldwell 10, Navarette 2, Arave 7, Vergarra 7, Wright 6, Piper 2, Dalley 6, Dixey 2, Hadley Humphreys 11.
CHALLIS 53, WATERSPRINGS 26: At Challis, the Vikings clamped down on defense and cruised past Watersprings on the road.
Challis enjoyed three double-digit scorers in the win: Olivia Farr (12 points), Sadie Taylor (11) and Ali Rembelski (10). Halle Oerke added eight for the Vikings, who earned their third victory of the season.
Kaitlyn Syberson led Watersprings with 12 points.
Challis (3-2) will visit West Jefferson on Jan. 5.
CHALLIS 53, WATERSPRINGS 26
Watersprings 8 6 4 8 — 26
Challis 10 11 20 12 — 53
WATERSPRINGS — Riley Winklmann 4, Jessica Merkle 6, Kaitlyn Syberson 12, Libby Grijalva 2, Abi Unhjern 2.
CHALLIS — Austyn Erickson 2, Halle Oerke 8, Ali Rembelski 10, Carley Strand 2, Olivia Farr 12, Riley Miller 2, Tayia Baldwin 6, Sadie Taylor 11.
SNAKE RIVER 59, WEST JEFFERSON 45: At West Jefferson, the Panthers fell behind Snake River in the second frame and couldn't make up the ground in their second loss of the season.
West Jefferson's only double-digit scorer, Eliza Anhder, posted 11 points. Jordyn Torgerson added nine, but the Panthers were outscored 20-10 in the fourth quarter.
Josee Steadman pocketed 27 points for Snake River.
West Jefferson (9-2) will host Challis on Jan. 5.
SNAKE RIVER 59, WEST JEFFERSON 45
Snake River 10 18 11 20 — 59
West Jefferson 11 9 15 10 — 45
SNAKE RIVER — R. Baldwin 2, A. Goff 9, J. Steadman 27, R. Vanorder 9, Jackie Steadman 2, Riley Edlefsen 10.
WEST JEFFERSON — Elizabeth Spencer 2, Eliza Anhder 11, Carlee Johnson 4, Lindsey Dalling 3, Lacy Dalling 6, Kimber Mecham 4, McKenna Neville 6, Jordyn Torgerson 9.
Boys basketball
MADISON 65, LAKE CITY 40: At Middleton, Taden King scored 27 points as the Bobcats won the third-place game at the Middle Tournament.
The Bobcats (6-2) host Bonneville on Jan. 5.
MADISON 65, LAKE CITY 40
Lake City 13 11 5 11 — 40
Madison 20 14 20 11 — 65
LAKE CITY — Buchanan 12, Irvin 4, Kiesbuy 7, Mitchell 12, Meredith 5.
MADISON — Logan Crane 6, Tyson Lerwill 8, Rhett Hathaway 8, Riley Sutton 4, Isaac Wilson 2, Braxton Pierce 8, Taden King 27, Eli Randall 2.
Wrestling
BLACKFOOT 44, SUGAR-SALEM 25
138: Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 145: Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) dec. Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem), 10-3. 152: Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 160: Skyler Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) pin Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot), 2:31. 170: Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 182: Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem) dec. Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot), 3-2. 195: Double Forfeit. 220: Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) pin Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem), 0:40. 285: Kort Summers (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 98: Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) tech fall OP Ricks (Sugar-Salem), 16-1 2:00. 106: Samuel Smith (Blackfoot) pin Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem), 1:03. 113: Double Forfeit. 120: Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) pin Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem), 1:36. 126: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) maj dec. Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot), 8-0. 132: Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) pin Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem), 1:02.
MADISON 72, SALMON 18
126: Ikaika Jensen (Madison) pin Jerry Carlton (Salmon), 1:02. 132: Noah Ingram (Madison) by forfeit. 138: Joshua Benson (Madison) by forfeit.
145: David Wheeler (Madison) by forfeit.
152: Jeffrey Williams (Madison) by forfeit. 160: Roy Gunderson (Madison) pin Wyatt Herbst (Salmon), 0:26. 170: James Tyler McKay (Madison) by forfeit. 182: Orion Stokes (Madison) pin Tyler Fitte (Salmon), 1:41. 195: Ethan Burbidge (Madison) pin Colter Bennett (Salmon), 5:31. 220: Garrett Rich (Salmon) by forfeit. 285: Tyler Martens (Salmon) by forfeit. 98: Tanner Severn (Madison) by forfeit. 106: Cooper Williams (Salmon) by forfeit. 113: Brady Calderwood (Madison) pin Austin Evarts (Salmon), 1:05. 120: Conner Christensen (Madison) pin Hunter Yeazle (Salmon), 1:09.
SHELLEY 48, HILLCREST 24
98: Double Forfeit. 106: Carter Balmforth (Shelley) pin Taylor Call (Hillcrest), 1:37. 113: Ryken Horn (Hillcrest) pin Shantell Christensen (Shelley), 3:21. 120: Lyle Click (Shelley) by forfeit. 126: Kolton Stacey (Shelley) pin Jared Engle (Hillcrest), 1:21. 132: James Rogers (Shelley) pin Seth Taylor (Hillcrest), 0:26. 138: Double Forfeit. 145: Elias Gnieting (Shelley) by forfeit. 152: Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest) by forfeit. 160: Seth Jacobson (Shelley) by forfeit. 170: Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) pin Treyjan Bissette (Hillcrest), 0:51. 182: Orrin Hill (Shelley) by forfeit. 195: Double Forfeit. 220: Tyler Ellis (Hillcrest) by forfeit. 285: Sean Steinnetz (Hillcrest) by forfeit.
MADISON 51, COLUMBIA 36
138: Joshua Benson (Madison) pin Levi Wilson (Columbia), 2:44. 145: David Wheeler (Madison) dec. Eduardo Pedraza (Columbia), 7-0. 152: Nakoa Fouret (Columbia) pin Jeffrey Williams (Madison), 5:52. 160: Jacob Scott (Columbia) pin Reed Hansen (Madison), 2:54. 170: Roy Gunderson (Madison) pin McKade Lanningham (Columbia), 1:46. 182: James Tyler McKay (Madison) by forfeit. 195: Orion Stokes (Madison) by forfeit. 220: Ethan Burbidge (Madison) pin John Davis (Columbia), 3:35. 285: Nico Rodriguez (Columbia) by forfeit. 98: Tanner Severn (Madison) by forfeit. 106: David Scott (Columbia) by forfeit. 113: Payton Hernandez (Columbia) pin Brady Calderwood (Madison), 1:59. 120: Conner Christensen (Madison) pin Steve Mateo (Columbia), 2:33. 126: Simon Graeber (Columbia) pin Ikaika Jensen (Madison), 1:23. 132: Noah Ingram (Madison) pin Dominic Hammerle (Columbia), 2:11.
RIGBY 54, POCATELLO 11
98: Double Forfeit. 106: Double Forfeit. 113: Marshall Parker (Rigby) by forfeit. 120: Double Forfeit. 126: Rhope Rasmussen (Rigby) by forfeit. 132. Brett Seimears (Rigby) by forfeit. 138: Lilianna Montufar (Rigby) by forfeit. 145: Robby Boone (Rigby) by forfeit. 152: Skylar Bowman (Rigby) by forfeit.160: Payton Brooks (Rigby) by forfeit. 170: Abram Womack (Rigby) pin Brody Johnson (Pocatello), 0:55. 182: Austin Benson (Pocatello) pin Tad Nelson (Rigby), 4:45. 195: Brigham Nelson (Rigby) by forfeit. 220: Ben Reed (Pocatello) tech fall Malcolm Calderon (Rigby), 18-3 2:46. 285: Double Forfeit.