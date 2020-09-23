At Blackfoot, Cooper Hanson posted two goals Wednesday and helped the Blackfoot boys soccer team ease past Hillcrest 4-1.
Blackfoot raced to a 2-0 lead before Gabe Batacan scored early in the second half, handing his team a commanding 3-0 lead. From there, the Broncos never had trouble.
Thomas Endsley converted a penalty kick for the Knights (4-4-2, 3-2-0).
Manny Bartolo also scored for Blackfoot, which improves to a near-flawless 9-1-0 with the win.
Blackfoot is at Skyline on Tuesday. Hillcrest hosts Canyon Ridge on Monday.
Volleyball
BUTTE COUNTY 2, GRACE 1: At Butte County, McKenzie Gammett tallied eight kills and helped the Pirates dispatch Grace in three sets (25-19, 26-24, 25-21).
Shayleen Jackson posted six blocks and Halee Angell added 11 digs for the Pirates, who move to 6-1 (2-0) with the victory.
Butte County will visit North Fremont on Friday.
Grace will host Bear Lake on Thursday.