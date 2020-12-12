At Blackfoot, the Blackfoot boys basketball team got over the .500 hump Saturday night with a 48-42 win over Idaho Falls.
Ja'Vonte King led all scorers with 13 points for Blackfoot, which also got 10 points from Carter Layton and eight from Jaden Harris.
Idaho Falls, which lost for the first time since its season-opener, enjoyed 12 points and five rebounds from Jaxon Sorenson. Dylan Seeley posted nine points and seven rebounds for the 2-2 Tigers.
The Broncos also won because they outscored the Tigers in the fourth quarter, 17-10.
Blackfoot (3-2) will host Highland at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Idaho Falls (2-2) will visit Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BLACKFOOT 48, IDAHO FALLS 42
Idaho Falls 8 13 11 10 — 42
Blackfoot 5 14 12 17 — 48
Idaho Falls — Nate Rose 7, Dylan Seeley 9, Merit Jones 8, Jaxon Sorenson 12, Skyler Olson 2, Christian Jensen 4.
Blackfoot — Jaden Harris 8, Jaxon Ball 3, Chase Cannon 3, Dylan Peterson 3, Ja'Vonte King 13, Carter Layton 10, Candon Dahle 6, Jace Grimmett 2.
BEAR LAKE 53, SUGAR-SALEM 43: At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem handled Bear Lake in the fourth quarter, but it still added up to a double-digit loss.
The Diggers won the fourth frame, 16-6, but the Bears had already built a 47-27 lead at that point. It was too much to overcome for Sugar-Salem, which got 13 points apiece from Crew Clark and Kyzon Garner.
Matthew Hammond lead Bear Lake with 15 points.
Sugar-Salem (1-4) will host Snake River at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BEAR LAKE 53, SUGAR-SALEM 43
Bear Lake 12 23 12 6 — 53
Sugar-Salem 8 7 12 16 — 43
BEAR LAKE — Brady Shaul 8, Gabe Hillier 3, Brenden Burbank 7, Jaxon Garbett 3, Owen Teuscher 8, Keaton Carlsen 2, Matthew Hammond 15, Brayden Sparks 3, Briston Schreiber 4.
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 13, Kyzon Garner 13, Christian Gordon 3, Toby Pinnock 2, Ryken Clay 5, Ryan Harris 3, Kendle Harris 4.
BONNEVILLE 81, CENTURY 74: At Bonneville, after a late start to the season due to COVID-19 quarantine, the Bees finally opened their season Saturday night with a win over Century.
Carson Johnson scored 33 points to lead Bonneville and Devin McDonald added 15.
The Bees host Rigby on Tuesday.
BONNEVILLE 81, CENTURY 74
Century 16 14 15 29 — 74
Bonneville 25 16 20 20 — 81
CENTURY — Jordan Lee 3, Luke Panttaja 10, Eli Williams 15, Emmett Holt 15, Fleischmann 5, Parker Toleman 2, Deakon Blackhawk 14.
BONNEVILLE — Cy Gummow 16, Caleb Stoddad 9 , Carson Johnson 33, McKay Judy 4, Carson Judy 1, Devin McDonald 15, Jacob Scoresby 3.
Girls basketball
BEAR LAKE 39, FIRTH 38: At Firth, the Cougars dropped a narrow decision to Bear Lake.
Firth brought a 30-27 lead into the fourth frame, but Bear Lake outscored the Cougars 12-9 in the final eight minutes to seal the win.
Hailey Barker, Firth's only double-digit scorer, posted 11 points.
The Cougars (3-4) will travel to North Fremont on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
BEAR LAKE 39, FIRTH 38
Bear Lake 10 11 6 12 — 39
Firth 11 10 8 9 — 38
Bear Lake — Hailey Humphreys 14, Kelsea Skinner 3, Elise Kelsey 14, Lydia Johnson 2, Eliza Sharp 2, Kalisha Park 4.
Firth — Cassi Robbins 7, Kiley Mecham 7, Megan Jolley 8, Hailey Barker 11, Daytona Folkman 5.
CENTURY 60, RIGBY 47: At Rigby, Century ended the Trojans' seven-game winning streak with a double-digit victory.
Tylie Jones recorded a team-best 16 points for Rigby, which was outscored 18-12 in the fourth frame. No other Trojan scored more than seven.
That was particularly important because Century's Ashton Adamson poured in 21 points and Tinleigh Smith added 17 points, helping the Diamondbacks take control in the second half.
Rigby (7-2) will host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CENTURY 60, RIGBY 47
Century 12 16 14 18 — 60
Rigby 11 13 11 12 — 47
CENTURY — Preslie Merrill 4, Allison Horsley 5, Ashton Adamson 21, Tinleigh Smith 17, Kyleigh Gardea 5, Taylor Smith 8.
RIGBY — Nunez 1, Tylie Jones 16, Hallie Boone 5, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 7, Cambree Barber 2, Hadley Good 3, Brooke Donnelly 5, Anastasia Kennedy 4, Brooklyn Youngstrom 1.
BUTTE COUNTY 57, SALMON 23: At Arco, Butte County eased past Salmon, earning its seventh straight win to kick off the season.
Anna Knight registered 18 points and Kia McAffee posted 17 for the Pirates, who outscored Salmon 25-5 in the first frame and had few problems closing out the win. Butte County also limited Salmon to just one point in the fourth quarter.
Butte County (7-0) will visit Mackay at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BUTTE COUNTY 57, SALMON 23
Salmon 5 11 6 1 — 23
Butte County 25 16 9 7 — 57
Salmon — Emma Dahle 1, H. Pilkerton 4, E. Tarkalson 1, Mackay Williams 2, T. Mathers 1, T. Suggit 5, L. Nelson 8, S. Pilkerton 1.
Butte County — Kia McAffee 17, Madi Niffin 4, Anna Knight 18, Bell Beard 8, McKenzie Gammet 4, Emilee Hansen 6.
MACKAY 52, WATERSPRINGS 20: At Watersprings, the Miners jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Halle Holt and Megan Moore combined bor 24 points as Mackay evened its record at 3-3.
The Miners host Butte County on Tuesday. Watersprings (0-3) is at Grace Lutheran on Monday.
MACKAY 52, WATERSPRINGS 20
Mackay 20 16 13 3 — 52
Watersprings 4 6 4 6 — 20
MACKAY — Riley Moore 9, Alana Christensen 4, Trinity Seefried 8, Brenna McAffee 4, Megan Moore 10, Halle Holt 14, Rylee Teichert 1, Kaydence Seefried 2.
WATERSPRINGS— Riley Winkelmann 2, Jessica Merkle 4, Kaitlyn Syverson 6, Hailey Wiest 8.
Scores
Girls basketball
Ririe 55, Rich (UT) 45,
Wrestling
Braves Brawl
Thunder Ridge Guaranteed second place
Sugar-Salem Guaranteed third place
SUGAR-SALEM 45, SKY VIEW 24
152 - Daxtyn Zollinger (SS) pin Matthew Leak (S), 1:54. 160 - Skyler Lerwill (SS) by forfeit. 170 - Drake Wood (SS) pin Dee Wilde (S), 5:52. 182 - Cody Tillery (SS) pin Conner Wabel (S), 0:30. 195 - Malachi Davies (S) by forfeit. 220 - Jared Hepworth (S) by forfeit. 285 - Kort Summers (SS) pin Porter Jackson (S),1:35. 106 - Double Forfeit. 113 - Double Forfeit. 120 - Blaze Klingler (SS) by forfeit. 126 - Tristen Brown (SS) pin Orlando Bell (S), 2:38. 132 - Parley Thacker (S) by forfeit. 138 - Skyler Klingler (SS) dec. Kade Croft (S), 7-2. 145 - Camron Carling (S) by forfeit.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, SUGAR-SALEM 23
160 - Tanner Stanton (TR) maj. dec. Skyler Lerwill (SS), 20-9. 170 - Drake Wood (SS) pin Jared Carlquist (TR), 2:57. 182 - Cody Tillery (SS) tech. fall Cache Holt (TR),18-3. 195 - Garrett Roedel (TR) by forfeit. 220 - Dillon Terley (TR) by forfeit. 285 - Kort Summers (SS) pin Sylvario Ramirez (TR), 1:22. 106 - Talen Eck (TR) by forfeit. 113 - Tate Funderberg (TR) by forfeit. 120 - Blaze Klingler (SS) pin Miklo Silvas (TR), 0:52. 126 - Kaden Ramos (TR) pin Tristen Brown (SS), 4:32. 132 - Parker Andrews (TR) by forfeit. 138 - Carsen Jensen (TR) tech. fall Skyler Klingler (SS), 20-4. 145 - Gabe Terrill (TR) by forfeit. 152 - Gabe Reeves (TR) pin Daxtyn Zollinger (SS) 2:53.
STAR VALLEY 65, SUGAR-SALEM 12
120 - Waylon Nelson (S) pin Blaze Klingler (SS), 3:27, 126 - Jacob Guild (S) tech. fall Tristen Brown (SS), 16-1, 132 - Kaleb Fila (S) by forfeit. 138 - Skyler Klingler (SS) pin McKell Merritt (S), 2:00. 145 - Brayden Andrews (S) by forfeit. 152 - Joseph Thompson (S) dec. Daxtyn Zollinger (SS), 9-2. 160 - Haze Child (S) pin Skyler Lerwill (SS), 1:57. 170 - Harrison Hoopes (S) pin Drake Wood (SS), 0:43. 182 - Zachary Patterson (S) dec. Cody Tillery (SS), 7-1. 195 - Tony Mickelsen (S) by forfeit. 220 - Kysen Hebdon (S) by forfeit. 285 - Kort Summers (SS) by forfeit. 106 - Bridger Smith (S) by forfeit. 113 - Porter Merritt (S) by forfeit.
STAR VALLEY 51, THUNDER RIDGE 28
152 - Joseph Thompson (S) pin Gabe Reeves (TR), 1:40. 160 - Haze Child (S) pin Tanner Stanton (TR), 1:58. 170 - Harrison Hoopes (S) pin Jared Carlquist (TR), 1:15. 182 - Zachary Patterson (S) pin Cache Holt (TR), 1:27. 195 - Garrett Roedel (TR) pin Tony Mickelsen (S), 3:45. 220 - Kysen Hebdon (S) pin Dillon Terley (TR), 0:26. 285 - Sylvario Ramirez (TR) by forfeit. 106 - Talen Eck (TR) pin Bridger Smith (S), 0:39. 113 - Porter Merritt (S) pin Tate Funderberg (TR), 1:51. 120 - Waylon(S) pin Miklo Silvas (TR), 1:21. 126 - Kaden Ramos (TR) maj. dec. Jacob Guild (S), 19-10. 132 - Kaleb Fila (S) dec. Parker Andrews (TR), 7-3. 138 - Carsen Jensen (TR) over Winston Green (S) injury, 2:12. 145 - Brayden Andrews (S) pin Gabe Terrill (TR), 0:43
THUNDER RIDGE 63, SKY VIEW 16
120 - Miklo Silvas (TR) by forfeit. 126 - Kaden Ramos (TR) pin Orlando Bell (S), 1:33. 132 - Parker Andrews (TR) dec. Parley Thacker (S), 8-3. 138 - Carsen Jensen (TR) pin Kade Croft (S), 1:54. 145 - Gabe Terrill (TR) pin Camron Carling (S), 5:10. 152 - Gabe Reeves (TR) pin Matthew Leak (S), 1:57. 160 - Tanner Stanton (TR) by forfeit. 170 - Dee Wilde (S) major dec. Jared Carlquist (TR), 14-6. 182 - Cache Holt (TR) pin Conner Wabel (S), 0:38. 195 - Garrett Roedel (TR) pin Malachi Davies (S), 1:26. 220 - Jared Hepworth (S) pin Dillon Terley (TR), 1:13. 285 - Porter Jackson (S) pin Sylvario Ramirez (TR), 0:54. 106 - Talen Eck (TR) by forfeit. 113 - Tate Funderberg