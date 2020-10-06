At Shelley, Blackfoot boys soccer got hat tricks from two different players, easing past Shelley for a 9-2 road win.
Frankie Garcia and Misa Reyna recorded three goals apiece for the Broncos, who also enjoyed goals from Cooper Hanson, Kendall Henrickson and Gabe Batacan in the win.
Blackfoot wraps up the regular season with a 12-1-0 (8-0-0) record.
The Broncos will be the No. 1 seed in the 4A District 6 playoffs, which start on Monday. Their opponent has yet to be determined.
Volleyball
BONNEVILLE 3, BLACKFOOT 0: At Bonneville, the Bees wasted little time topping Blackfoot in a 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-12) sweep on Senior Night.
Bonneville (21-5, 5-0) got 12 kills and an ace from lone senior Mariah Jardine, seven kills and nine digs from Mia Sorensen and four aces and 10 digs from freshman Aspen Anderson.
The Bees now turn their attention to a road matchup with Lone Peak (Utah), set for Thursday.