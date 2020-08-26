At Blackfoot, Frankie Garcia scored both goals for Blackfoot (2-1-0) in Wednesday's 2-1 boys soccer victory over Idaho Falls, and has scored all three of Blackfoot's goals this season.
The senior missed most of last year with a broken collar bone but has come on strong the early part of this season.
"He's really showing what we missed last year," coach Liam Pope said, also crediting the backline for a strong performance.
Jojo Ruiz-Soto scored for the Tigers (2-1-0) who are at Hillcrest on Monday.
Blackfoot hosts Rigby at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Girls soccer
IDAHO FALLS 4, BLACKFOOT 2: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers finished strong, with all four goals coming in the final five minutes.
Sydnee Stohl, Rylee Sessions, Katelyn Allen and Remi Brandley each scored for Idaho Falls and Kennedy Robertson and Alexis Adams each added a pair of assists.
The Tigers are 2-0-1 and host Hillcrest on Monday.
Blackfoot is 0-2 and is at Rigby on Saturday.
Volleyball
IDAHO FALLS 3, HILLCREST 1; RIGBY 3, HILLCREST 1: The Tigers downed the Knights 25-15, 25-12, 21-25, 30-28. Jordyn Keller had seven kills and Sadie Payne added 24 assists for Hillcrest.
The Trojans defeated Hillcrest 25-15, 18-25, 25-17, 25-21. Asten Cook led the Knights with 11 kills and four blocks and Nicole Cordan recorded 22 digs.
Hillcrest (0-2) is at Preston on Wednesday.
BONNEVILLE 3, IDAHO FALLS 0; BONNEVILLE 3, RIGBY 0: The Bees took the match over the Tigers 25-13, 25-10, 25-17. Idaho Falls finished the night with 12 total team blocks and 18 kills.
Idaho Falls (1-1) is at Pocatello on Tuesday for a tri-meet with Century.
Bonneville beat Rigby 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 as Mariah Jardine tallied 30 kills, five aces and three blocks over the two matches. Mia Sorensen totaled 13 kills and 12 digs.
The Bees (2-0) play at Century and Pocatello on Tuesday.
SKYLINE 3, PRESTON 0; HIGHLAND 3, SKYLINE 0: At Highland tri-meet, the Grizzlies defeated the Indians 25-23, 25-16, 25-7 as Sophie Anderson had 20 kills and Abbey Bird added four aces.
The Rams downed Skyline 16-25, 15-25, 17-25 as Bird recorded 14 digs.
The Grizzlies (1-1) host a tri-meet with Madison and Rigby on Tuesday.
Cross Country
Quad Invite at Skyline
(Full results at athletic.net)
Boys 5k
Teams: 1. Skyline 31, 2. Bonneville 46, 3. Shelley 54, 4. Hillcrest 100.
Individuals: 1. Ridge Wilding (Skyline) 18:44.2. 2. Marshall Rhodes (Skyline) 18:59.0. 3. Ben Vernon (Shelley) 19:15.6. 4. Nathan Smyth (Bonneville) 20:08.7. 5. Taven Haroldsen (Bonneville) 20:10.2. 6. Isaac Vernon (Shelley) 20:17.4. 7. Jackson Fowers (Skyline) 20:28.5. 8. Dylan Caldwell (Bonneville) 20:32.9. 9. Mike Hansen (Shelley) 20:35.9. 10. Alex Webster (Skyline) 20:38.5.
Girls 5K
Teams: 1. Skyline 26, 2. Bonneville 47, 3. Shelley 55.
Individuals: 1. Alivia Johnson (Bonneville) 20:24.8. 2. Raegan Hart (Skyline) 20:59.3. 3. Nelah Roberts (Skyline) 21:13.4. 4. Kennedy Kunz (Bonneville) 22:24.1. 5. Anni Mickelsen (Skyline) 23:09.3. 6. Clara Benson (Shelley) 23:27.0. 7. Rebecca Johnson (Skyline) 23:35.2. 8. Katelyn Benson (Shelley) 23:44.2. 9. Marina Renna (Skyline) 23:45.3. 10. Abby Couch (Skyline) 23:56.7.
Other scores
Boys soccer
American Falls 3, Sugar-Salem 1
Firth 6, Aberdeen 2
Girls soccer
Sugar-Salem 6, American Falls 1
Snake River 0, Teton 0