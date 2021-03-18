At Pocatello, the Bonneville baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Pocatello 7-0 and 8-1.
Bonneville was held to two hits in the opener and had four hits in the second game as Pocatello starter Brody Burch struck out 10 in a complete-game win.
POCATELLO 7, BONNEVILLE 0
Bonneville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0— 0 2 3
Pocatello 1 0 4 0 0 2 x — 7 6 0
BONNEVILLE — Pitching: Tyler Kress 4.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Riley Bowman 2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB.
POCATELLO — Pitching: Landon Sullivan 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 2 BB; Atticus Clark 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Martin Serrano 2-3, Alex Winn 2-3. 3B: Zach Park. RBI: Kaden Knowles, Mccadden Evans, Serrano Alex Winn.
POCATELLO 8, BONNEVILLE 1
Bonneville 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 2
Pocatello 0 1 1 2 0 4 x — 8 6 1
BONNEVILLE — Pitching: Dayton Robison 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Seth Walton 1.0 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Ty Martinson 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jacob Perez 2-3. 2B: Perez. RBI: Perez.
POCATELLO — Pitching: Brody Burch 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 10 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Mccadden Evans 2-3, Kaden Knowles 2-4. 2B: Burch, Knowles, Evans. RBI: Jayc Vaughan, Evans 3, Martin Serrano, Hunter Killian.
MARSH VALLEY 11, SUGAR-SALEM 1, 6 INNINGS: At Pocatello, 2019 state champion Marsh Valley pounded out 17 hits and scored in every inning against five Digger pitchers.
MARSH VALLEY 11, SUGAR-SALEM 1
Sugar-Salem 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 1
Marsh Valley 1 1 1 2 3 3 x — 11 17 0
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitching: Tommy Woodcock 2.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Ryan Harris 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Bridger Norman 1.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Cooper Butikofer 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Carson Harris 0.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Woodcock 2-3. 2B: Woodcock. 3B: Bridger Norman. RBI: Tanner Olsen.
MARSH VALLEY — Pitching: James Bodily 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 11 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Andrew Anderson 3-5, Stanton Howell 2-3, Karter Howell 4-5, Alex Vaughan 3-3. 2B: Stanton Howell. RBI: Karter Howell 3, Vaughan 3, Braxton Foster 2, Bodily, Stanton Howell.
BLACKFOOT 11, RIGBY 5: At Blackfoot, a seven-run fifth inning proved the difference as the Broncos downed the Trojans.
BLACKFOOT 11, RIGBY 5
Rigby 0 0 2 0 2 1 0 — 5 6 2
Blackfoot 2 0 0 2 7 0 x — 11 16 2
RIGBY — Pitching: Mason Wise 3.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Joel Simmons 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Jack Boudrero 0.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Lucas Hawkes 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Trey Satthoff 2-4. 2B: Satthoff. 3B: Aaron Archibald, Payton Klingler. RBI: Joel Simmons, Ryker Kirkham 2, Satthoff.
BLACKFOOT — Pitching: Candon Dahle 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Ryan Reynolds 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Ryan Steidley 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Jace Grimmett 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jaden Harris 3-4, Tyler Vance 3-4, Kyler Miller 2-3. 2B: Jaden Harris 2, Eli Hayes, Tyler Vance. 3B: Jace Grimmett. RBI: Michael Edwards, Grimmett, Jaden Harris, Steidley, Vance 2, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood.
Softball
MARSH VALLEY 13, SUGAR-SALEM 7: In Arimo, the Eagles broke open a close game with seven runs in the fourth inning.
MARSH VALLEY 13, SUGAR-SALEM 7
Sugar-Salem 0 1 1 0 3 1 1 — 7 11 1
Marsh Valley 1 0 1 7 2 2 x — 13 15 0
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitching: Maycee Pocock 6.0 IP, 15 H, 13 R, 11 ER, 5 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Crapo 2-4, Annika Hales 2-3, Sunny Bennion 3-4. 2B: Crapo, Kennedy Chambers. 3B: Bennion. RBI: Chambers, Kalisi Griggs, Bennion 3.
MASH VALLEY — NA
Track and field
At Snake River, the Blackfoot boys and Skyline girls took home team titles at the Blackfoot Quad.
The Blackfoot boys took first with a score of 197, while the rest of the finishers looked like this: Skyline (191.33), Aberdeen (108.33), Shelley (77.33), Snake River (48) and Oakley (32).
The Skyline girls won by recording a team score of 177.5. The other teams: Aberdeen (137), Blackfoot (104.5), Snake River (85), Shelley (81.5), Oakley (71.5).
Individual results can be found here.
Individual results for Thursday's meet featuring Rigby and Idaho Falls can be found here.
Tennis
THUNDER RIDGE 11, BLACKFOOT 1
Boys singles: Tegan Hartman (TR) def. Joe Yancey (B) 6-0, 6-0; Kellen Marlowe (TR) def. Dennis Nichols (B) 6-2, 6-0; Ryan Johnson (TR) def. Tanner Goodworth (B) 6-2, 6-0.
Girls singles: Mauri Howell (TR) def. Clair Anderson (B) 7-6, DEF; Amelia Taylor (TR) def. Summer Vonderleith (B) 6-3, 6-1; Marin Lowe (TR) def. Rachel Sayre (B) 6-0, 6-0.
Boys doubles: Brady Foster/Zach Warner (TR) def. Carter Christiansen/Caden Tanner (B) 6-3, 6-4; Cooper Sargent/Stoker Bell (TR) def. Caleb Joyner/Hansen Murdock (B) 6-1, 6-3.
Girls doubles: Regan Leishman/Journee Hartman (TR) def. McKrey Davis/Colette Baker (B) 6-0, 6-1; Ashley Preece/Myla Zorn (TR) def. Keionna Roy/Breanna Freebum (B) 6-1, 6-0.
Mixed doubles: Kelsey Inskeep/Cole Inskeep (B) def. Maylie Arfmann/Jensen Parker (TR) 7-5, 6-3; Maci Howell/Carson Meikle def. Hannah Cannon/Race Capson (B) 6-2, 6-3.