At Melaleuca Field, Tyler Kress struck out 10 and the Bonneville offense rallied late for a 9-4 victory over Skyline.
Seth Walton finished 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and Jacob Perez was 3 for 3 with a double. Dillon Gardels was 3 for 3 for Skyline.
BONNEVILLE 9, SKYLINE 4
Bonneville 0 0 0 3 3 0 3 –9 10 0
Skyline 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 – 4 10 3
BONNEVILLE – Pitching: Tyler Kress 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 10 K, 3 BB; Dayton Robison 2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jacob Perez 3-3, Robison 2-3, Seth Walton 3-4. 2B: Perez, Robison. RBI: Teegan Bird, Lilo Cortez, Ty Martinson, Robison, Walton 2.
SKYLINE – Pitching: Ryan Horvath 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Logan Taggart 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Isaac Harrison 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; George Price 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Braden Owens 2-4, Trey Olson 2-4, Dillon Gardels 3-3. RBI: Gardels.
SUGAR-SALEM 15, TETON 5, 5 INNINGS: At Sugar City, three Digger pitchers held Teton the three hits and the offense belted out 11 hits on the way to the win.
Tommy Woodcock finished 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for Sugar-Salem (11-7-1).
SUGAR-SALEM 15, TETON 5
Teton 0 0 0 0 5 – 5 3 4
Sugar-Salem 1 7 4 3 x –15 11 4
TETON –Pitching: Cooper Christensen 3.0 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Connor Kunz 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. RBI: Logan Brewer, Reid Nelson.
SUGAR-SALEM –Pitching: Ky Garner 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Adam McKoy 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Ryan Harris 1.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Tommy Woodcock 3-4, Tanner Olsen 2-2. HR: Woodcock. RBI: James Chase 2, Andrew Curry, Garner, Carson Harris, Ryan Harris, Kolby Jones 2, Adam Nelson, Bridger Norman, Tanner Olsen 2, Braiden Shawcroft, Woodcock 2.
Softball
IDAHO FALLS 19, MADISON 2, 4 INNINGS; IDAHO FALLS 27, MADISON 7, 5 INNINGS: At Rexburg, it was a big offensive day for the Tigers, who earned the doubleheader sweep on the road.
Starter Giselle Kump was the beneficiary of the offensive surge in Game 1, surrendering four hits.
Riley Schneider belted a grand slam in the third and finished with seven RBIs.
The Tigers pounded out 27 hits in five innings to win the second game.
Macy Cordon belted two homers and three doubles and Calyn Wood knocked in five runs.
IDAHO FALLS 19, MADISON 2
Idaho Falls 3 4 6 6 – 19 17 0
Madison 2 0 0 0 – 2 4 4
IDAHO FALLS – Pitching: Giselle Kump 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Kate Rodel 4-4, Riley Schneider 3-4, Macy Cordon 4-4, Kara Stohl 2-3. 2B: Rodel, Schneider, K. Stohl. HR: Schneider, K. Stohl. RBI: Rodel 3, Schneider 7, Cordon 2, K. Stohl 2
MADISON –Pitching: Brooke Stober 2.1 IP, 11 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Kaylee Pitts 1.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Leading hitters: Marianna Weaver 2-2. 2B: Kaylee Pitts. RBI: Pitts, Weaver.
IDAHO FALLS 27, MADISON 7, 5 INNINGS
Idaho Falls 8 2 5 5 7 – 27 27 2
Madison 1 0 2 4 0 –7 10 4
IDAHO FALLS – Pitching: Alex Carr 5.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kate Rodel 3-5, Kennedy Robertson 2-6, Sheli Williams 4-6, Riley Schneider 4-5, Macy Cordon 5-5, Caroline Galbraith 4-5, Sydney Stohl 3-4, Calyn Wood 4-5, Kennedy Robertson 2-6. 2B: Galbraith, Wood 2, Williams 2, K. Stohl, Rodel, S. Stohl, Schneider 2, Cordon 3. 3B: S. Stohl. HR: Williams, Cordon 2. RBI: Galbraith 2, Wood 5, Williams 5, K. Stohl, Rodel 2, S. Stohl 3, Schneider 3, Cordon 4.
MADISON – Pitching: Brooke Stober 4.0 IP, 21 H, 21 R, 19 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Kaylee Pitts 1.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Ashely Dredge 2-2, Pitts 2-3. RBI: Abbi Bischoff, Dredge 2, Marianna Weaver, Bryn Weeks 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 12, TETON 10: At Sugar-City, Olivia Crapo tripled to center to score the tying and winning runs for the Diggers.
Sunny Bennion finished with two doubles and a homer.
SUGAR-SALEM 12, TETON 10
Teton 0 0 2 1 3 4 0 – 10 10 0
Sugar-Salem 1 5 1 0 0 2 2 –11 15 3
TETON— NA
SUGAR-SALEM –Pitching: Maycee Pocock 7.0 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 11 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Crapo 2-4, Sunny Bennion 3-4, Kennedy Chambers 2-3, Kamry Bradshaw 2-3, Brooke Sanderson 2-4, Whitney Bradshaw 2-2. 2B: K. Bradshaw, Crapo, Chambers 2, W. Bradshaw, Bennion 2. 3B: Crapo, Sanderson. HR: Bennion. RBI: K. Bradshaw 2, Crapo 4, Chambers 2, Bennion 2.