The Bonneville baseball team clinched a berth to the 4A state tournament Tuesday with a sweep of Blackfoot in the District 6 tournament.
The Bees defeated the Broncos 4-1 and 6-2.
RJ Woods extended a 2-1 Bees lead with a two-run homer in the fifth. Starter Davin Luce struck out seven in seven innings and did not allow an earned run.
Bonneville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 2. Woods finished 2 for 3 and knocked in two runs. Catcher Gummow also finished with two hits for the Bees (17-9), who have won seven straight.
Blackfoot, which earned a spot in the championship series after Skyline was forced to forfeit its Game 3 win over the Broncos in the previous series because of a pitch count violation, will play in a state play-in game on Saturday at Twin Falls.
Baseball
2A District 6 tournament
Firth 13, Challis-Mackay 7
North Fremont 8, Salmon 3
Softball
5A District 5-6 tournament
Rigby 6, Madison 4
Madison 12, Idaho Falls 10
Highland 14, Idaho Falls 0
Rigby 17, Thunder Ridge 16, 8 innings
4A District 6 tournament
Blackfoot 13, Shelley 3
Skyline 11, Bonneville 10
Shelley 15, Bonneville 5
Hillcrest 10, Skyline 1
3A District 6 tournament
South Fremont 8, Sugar-Salem 7
2A District 6 tournament
Challis-Mackay 18, Ririe 3
Firth 18, Salmon 16
West Jefferson 10, North Fremont 0 (championship game)
Golf
4A District 6 tournament
at Sandcreek
Top 2 teams, 5 individuals to state
Girls
1. Skyline (366): Hailee Hale 73 (medalist), Karlie Mickelsen 84, Kamry Fellows 104, Maya Wells 108, Kysa Shippen 105.
2. Hillcrest (385): Challis Potter 80, Ellie Billings 81, Eliza Smith 109, Alexys Hutchings 115, Jordyn Keller 126
3. Blackfoot (427): Karli Despain 86, Macey Davis 98, Andrea Hammond 112, Mackala Hasselbring 133, Lily Ellis 131.
4. Shelley (460): McKena Young 111, Mia Williams 103, Brynlie Davis 125, Lauryn Yancey 121, Nicole Lindsay 135.
5. Bonneville (506): Emma Nelson 97, Paulina Hartlieb 128, Lillee Olague 127, Thu Nyugen 154.
Boys
1. Shelley (307): Nate Nelson 70 (medalist), Hunter Higham 76, Henry Higham 81, Brecker Williams 80, Cooper Mitchell 86.
2. Skyline (321): 1. Davis Mickelsen 75, Luke Peterson 78, Giles Anderson 80, Andrew Christensen 88, Alex Radcliffe 98.
3. Hillcrest (336): Eric Patterson 78, Logan Billings 82, Talan Taylor 82, Brayden Barnes 94, Ian Dunnells 108.
4. Blackfoot (351): Braxton Marlatt 85, Tradyn Henderson 94, Parker Christiansen 78, Mason Mortimer, Teegan Wixom 100.
5. Bonneville (358): Karter Barfuss 83, Preston Haight 85, Boston Jardine 95, Kade Andrus 99, Trey Barnes 95.