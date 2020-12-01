At Bonneville, the Bonneville girls basketball team held off Idaho Falls Tuesday night, securing a 48-38 home win.
Three players scored in double figures for Bonneville: Mia Sorensen (12 points), Kaylie Kofe (11) and Sydnee Hunt (10).
The Tigers got two double-digit scoring outings — Kennedy Robertson posted 15 points and Aubree Duffin tallied 10 — but they couldn't overcome an 18-14 fourth-quarter deficit.
Bonneville (2-3) will host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Idaho Falls will host Thunder Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
BONNEVILLE 48, IDAHO FALLS 38
Idaho Falls: 5 8 11 14 -- 38
Bonneville: 5 12 13 18 -- 48
BONNEVILLE -- Kaylie Kofe 11, Mia Sorensen 12, McKenna Cook 4, Logan Faulkner 5, Sydnee Hunt 10, Talia Trane 4, Sydnee Shirtliff 2
IDAHO FALLS -- Abby Corgatelli 3, Calyn Wood 4, Kennedy Robertson 15, Macy Cordon 4, Sydney Hess 2, Aubree Duffin 10
RIGBY 53, HIGHLAND 15: At Rigby, the Trojans cruised to win No. 3 on the year, earning an easy win over Highland.
Tylie Jones (13 points) and Brooke Donnelly (10 points) led the way in the scoring department for Rigby, which limited Highland to just one point in the first quarter, bolting to an 18-1 lead headed into the second frame.
Highland's leading scorer was Khalia Pongah, who logged five points.
Brooklyn Youngstrom added nine points for Rigby and Hadley Good added seven.
The Trojans (3-1) will host Hillcrest at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
RIGBY 53, HIGHLAND 15
Highland: 1 8 2 4 -- 15
Rigby: 18 11 13 11 -- 53
HIGHLAND -- Khalia Pongah 5, Shrock 3, Bell 3, Kenadee Tracy 1, Kiki Baldwin 1, Mackenna Thayne 2.
RIGBY -- Naomi Nunez 2, Tylie Jones 13, Camryn Williams 4, Kiersten Raymond 2, Hadley Good 7, Brooke Donnelly 10, Anastasia Kennedy 2, Brooklyn Youngstrom 9.
ABERDEEN 54, FIRTH 39: At Firth, the Cougars took their second loss of the season in a double-digit defeat to Aberdeen.
Hailey Barker posted a team-best 11 points for Firth, but no other Cougar scored more than eight points. That became a problem for Firth, which permitted 19 points from Hope Driscoll and 11 from Yasmin Ortiz.
The Tigers actually led just 36-28 after three quarters, but they outscored the Cougars in the fourth quarter, 18-5.
Firth (2-2) will visit Butte County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
ABERDEEN 54, FIRTH 39
Aberdeen: 13 10 13 18 -- 54
Firth: 14 6 14 5 -- 39
ABERDEEN -- Elizabeth Cerna 8, Yasmin Ortiz 11, Courtney Phillips 9, Hope Driscoll 19, Ellie Watson 7
FIRTH -- Cassi Robbins 5, Brooklyn Clayson 4, Kiley Mecham 6, Nicole McKinnon 8, Megan Jolley 3, Hailey Barker 11, Daytona Folkman 2
MADISON 60, SKYLINE 51: At Rexburg, the Bobcats pulled away in the fourth quarter and hit their free throws down the stretch.
McKell Parkinson led Madison with 25 points and Grace Dow added 17 for Madison.
Mattie Olson topped Skyline (2-2) with 20 points.
Skyline hosts Century on Friday.
Madison (1-2) hosts Shelley on Thursday.
MADISON 60, SKYLINE 51
Skyline 21 10 13 7 — 51
Madison 10 12 18 20 — 60
SKYLINE — Sienna Taylor 7, Drew Chapman 9, Sophia Anderson 6, Lizzie Bialas 4, Kysa Shippen 3, Mattie Olson 20, Tailer Thomas 2.
MADISON — Whitney Wasden 2, Tori Gillete 8, Charlie Cook 2, Blaire Gordon 6, Grace Dow 17, McKell Parkinson 25.
Scores
Girls basketball
West Jefferson 53, South Fremont 48
Boys basketball
West Jefferson 56, Challis 14