At Bonneville, Ali Ellsworth scored four goals and Alyssa Harris, Kylie Coles, Reagan Flynn each found the net as the Bonneville girls soccer team handled handled Blackfoot 7-0.
Bonneville (11-1-2, 5-0-1), is at Hillcrest on Monday.
Boys soccer
BLACKFOOT 9, BONNEVILLE 0: At Blackfoot, Manny Bartolo notched a hat trick, helping the Broncos cruise to a win over the Bees.
Blackfoot got goals from six different players: Bartolo (3), Frankie Garcia (2), Dominic Sanchez, Hugo Garcia, Jesus Calderon and Julio Azcaray (all with 1).
Blackfoot (11-1, 7-0) will visit Shelley on Tuesday.
Bonneville will host Hillcrest on Monday.
Cross-country
Salmon Rumble
(Full results at athletic.net)
Varsity girls
Team scores: 1. Salmon 49, 2. Madison 52, 3. Thunder Ridge 57, 4. West Jefferson 99, 5. Ririe 120, 6. North Fremont 158.
Individual results: 1. Courtney Earl (Rocky Mountain) 20:37.90, 2. Ester Moldenhauer (Madison) 20:38.93, 3. Sedona Cannon (Salmon) 20:40.70, 4. Kaylee Dalling (West Jefferson) 20:41.40, 5. Sara Deschaine (Salmon) 20:45.46, 6. Ruby Barrus (Madison) 20:50.02, 7. Leah Cannon (Salmon) 20:50.90, 8. Elizabeth Spencer (West Jefferson) 21:00.54, 9. Ellie Dixon (Madison) 21:18.18, 10. Macie Chugg (Rocky Mountain) 21:44.05
Varsity boys
Team scores: 1. Madison 30, 2. Salmon 36, 3. Thunder Ridge 91, West Jefferson 131, 5. Ririe 132, 6. North Fremont 143.
Individual results: 1. Johnathon Simmons (Salmon) 15:42.93, 2. Will Dixon (Madison) 15:44.30, 3. Danny Simmons (Salmon) 15:59.11, 4. Ryan Stutz (Madison) 16:20.30, 5. Landen Garner (Madison) 16:41.99, 6. Hyrum Spencer (West Jefferson) 16:46.87, 7. Cooper Andrews (Thunder Ridge) 16:49.52, 8. Logan Thomas (Madison) 16:49.96, 9. Treygan Bragg (Salmon) 16:54.93, 10. Keller Brothers (Salmon) 17:10.55.
Scores
Girls soccer
Teton 7, South Fremont 1