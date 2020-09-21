At Blackfoot, Ali Ellsworth scored two goals as the Bonneville girls soccer team downed Blackfoot 4-0 on Monday.
Mckenzie Pugmire and Reagan Flynn each added goals and Kylie Coles and Alyssa Harris recorded assists.
The Bees (9-1-1, 4-0-0) host Skyline on Thursday. Blackfoot (0-1-8, 0-1-2) is at Hillcrest on Wednesday.
Boys soccer
BLACKFOOT 10, BONNEVILLE 0: At Bonneville, Manny Bartolo netted a hat trick as the Broncos improved to 8-1-0 overall and 4-0 in conference.
"We passed and moved the ball pretty well," Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said.
Blackfoot hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday. Bonneville plays Skyline at the Idaho Soccer Complex on Thursday.
HILLCREST 1, MADISON 1: At Rexburg, in a defensive battle, the Knights' Johan Gaytan-Hernandez broke a scoreless tie with a goal with 25 minutes left, but the Bobcats were able to tie the game with 12 minutes remaining.
Hillcrest (4-3-2) plays a key conference game at Blackfoot on Wednesday.