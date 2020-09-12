At Bonneville, the Bonneville girls soccer team rolled past Pocatello 5-1 on Saturday. The Bees took a 2-0 lead at the half on goals by Kylie Coles off of an assist from Ali Ellsworth, and Coles returned the favor with an assist on a goal by Ellsworth.
Alyssa Harris assisted Ellsworth's second goal and Madyson Gasser scored the fourth goal, also from Harris's assist.
Jazmin Barriendtos had nine saves for Bonneville (7-1-1, 2-0-0), which hosts Hillcrest on Monday.
Boys soccer
RIGBY 9, HIGHLAND 1: At Pocatello, Kylan Mower scored three goals off of headers as the Trojans improved to 4-2-1, 1-0-1 in conference.
Forrest Uminski and Kevin Jimenez each scored a pair of goals.
Rigby hosts Madison on Tuesday.