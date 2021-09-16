Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
At Bonneville, Brooklyn Pett scored off a rebound from a mishandled ball by the keeper and Ali Ellsworth scored unassisted from distance as the Bonneville girls soccer team defeated Thunder Ridge 3-1.
Sophie Andrus also added goal unassisted.
The Bees (7-2-1) host Blackfoot on Monday. Thunder Ridge (3-4-1) visits Hillcrest on Saturday.
IDAHO FALLS 2, RIGBY 1: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers trailed 1-0 at half, but the defense, led by goalie Lydia Keller shut the Trojans down in the second half.
Defender Keelie Combo made the assists on both goals by Kaelie Eastman and the clincher by Riley Sessions.
Idaho Falls (4-2-2, 1-2-1) is at Thunder Ridge on Tuesday. Rigby (3-6-1, 0-3-1) hosts Highland on Wednesday.
Volleyball
WATERSPRINGS 3, CLARK COUNTY 0: At Watersprings, the Warriors dispatched Clark County in straight sets, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15.
Setter Tori Vernon carded 34 assists and five digs and Kaitlyn Syverson posted 13 kills and four digs for Watersprings, which also got eight kills and two aces from Mckell Ransom and 10 digs and three aces from Madison Kincaid.
Watersprings (3-5) will host Challis on Saturday afternoon.