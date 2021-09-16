HSRoundupSept16.png
At Bonneville, Brooklyn Pett scored off a rebound from a mishandled ball by the keeper and Ali Ellsworth scored unassisted from distance as the Bonneville girls soccer team defeated Thunder Ridge 3-1.

Sophie Andrus also added goal unassisted.

The Bees (7-2-1) host Blackfoot on Monday. Thunder Ridge (3-4-1) visits Hillcrest on Saturday.

IDAHO FALLS 2, RIGBY 1: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers trailed 1-0 at half, but the defense, led by goalie Lydia Keller shut the Trojans down in the second half.

Defender Keelie Combo made the assists on both goals by Kaelie Eastman and the clincher by Riley Sessions.

Idaho Falls (4-2-2, 1-2-1) is at Thunder Ridge on Tuesday. Rigby (3-6-1, 0-3-1) hosts Highland on Wednesday.

Volleyball

WATERSPRINGS 3, CLARK COUNTY 0: At Watersprings, the Warriors dispatched Clark County in straight sets, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15.

Setter Tori Vernon carded 34 assists and five digs and Kaitlyn Syverson posted 13 kills and four digs for Watersprings, which also got eight kills and two aces from Mckell Ransom and 10 digs and three aces from Madison Kincaid.

Watersprings (3-5) will host Challis on Saturday afternoon.

Cross country

Rigby Invite 5K

Boys

Teams: 1. Rigby 15 2, Hillcrest 50 3. Alturas Preparatory Academy 84.

Individuals

1. Benjamin Ricks 17:37.3, Rigby

2. Spencer Nelson 18:31.4, Rigby

3. Kimball Godfrey 18:31.8, Rigby

4. Joshua Duvall 18:36.6, Rigby

5. Landon Browning 19:00.1, Rigby.

6. Parker Lovell 19:02.0, Rigby

7. Kaleb Burnett 19:07.1, Rigby

8. Dainen Summers 19:21.7, Rigby

9. Payton Bird 19:37, Rigby

10. Gavin Thompson 19:41.1 , Rigby

Girls

Teams: 1. Rigby 15 2. Hillcrest 50

Individuals

1. Rachel Nelson 22:11.6, Rigby

2. Hannah Clarke 23:40.4, Rigby

3. Rainey Bell 23:44.6, Rigby

4. Analine Stowell 23:52.7, Rigby

5. Shanna Sievers 24:14.8, Rigby

6. Savannah Yates 24:23.0, Rigby

7. Kelsey Brown 24:40.0 , Rigby

8. Emily Eastin 24:48.2, Rigby

9. Chloe Prescott 24:51.6, Rigby

10. Maddisen Ricks, 24:55.6, Rigby

Scores

Boys soccer

Blackfoot 1, Skyline 1

Madison 3, Highland 1

Thunder Ridge 8, Bonneville 0

Volleyball

Ririe 3, West Jefferson 0

