Hillcrest, the No. 4 seed, and Bonneville, the No. 3 seed in the 4A District 6 baseball tournament, each advanced to the district championship series on Saturday.
Hillcrest (11-14) downed top-seeded Skyline 5-0 and Bonneville (12-13) held off Blackfoot 10-9.
The Knights and Bees will play a best-of-3 series beginning Tuesday with the winner earning the automatic bid to the state tournament. The loser will play a play-in game next Saturday.
It looked like Skyline (16-11) and Blackfoot (19-7) were in control to advance after each won the opening game of their respective three-game series on Thursday. But the Knights and Bees rebounded to force Saturday’s deciding games.
CJ Chastain tossed a complete-game shutout for Hillcrest in its win, allowing just one hit. The Knights held a 1-0 advantage before padding their lead with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Tyler Schultz had two RBIs for Hillcrest.
Bonneville broke open a close game against the No. 2 Broncos with a six-run fourth, highlighted by a two-run single by RJ Woods. The Bees scored two more runs off of batters hit by pitches with the bases loaded.
Woods finished with three RBIs.
HILLCREST 5, SKYLINE 0
Skyline 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 1
Hillcrest 0 0 1 0 2 2 x – 5 8 2
SKYLINE – Pitching: Brayden Nickels 6.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 1 BB.
HILLCREST – Pitching: CJ Chastain 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Cooper Jorgensen 2-3, Tyler McCubbin 2-2. 2B: Hunter Peterson, McCubbin. RBI: Tyler Schultz 2, Jorgensen.
BONNEVILLE 10, BLACKFOOT 9
Blackfoot 1 0 3 1 3 1 0 –9 7 1
Bonneville 0 1 1 6 0 2 x –10 3 10
BLACKFOOT – Pitching: Ryan Reynolds 3.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Ryan Steidley 0.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Michael Edwards 0.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Dax Whitney 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R,, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Jace Grimmett 2.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Vance 3-4, Grimmett 2-4, Candon Dahle 2-5, Rich Moore 2-5, Carter Layton 2-4, Kyle Mills 2-4. 3B: Grimmett. RBI: Dahle, Grimmett 4, Jaden Harris, Vance, Benjamin Wilson.
BONNEVILLE – Pitching: Jacob Perez 3.1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB; Tyler Kress 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Carter Cheney 1.2 IP 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. 2B: Perez. RBI: Teegan Bird, Riley Bowman, Lilo Cortez, Dayton Robison 2, RJ Woods 3.