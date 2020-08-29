At Pocatello, Madyson Gasser and Brooklyn Pett each scored for Bonneville and Reagan Flynn scored the game winner from distance off a Pett pass as the Bees defeated Pocatello 3-2 in a girls soccer match on Saturday.
Bonneville (2-1-1) hosts Thunder Ridge on Monday.
THUNDER RIDGE 2, HILLCREST 2: At Thunder Ridge, Olivia Christensen scored unassisted in the 23rd minute and Savannah Kenney followed in the 29th minute off an assist from Cassandra Sotelo, but Hillcrest rallied in the second half.
The Knights' Willow Rhoda found the net in the 45th minute and Zoe Hansen scored the equalizer.
Thunder Ridge (1-0-1) is at Bonneville on Monday.
Hillcrest is at Idaho Falls on Monday.
Boys soccer
BLACKFOOT 5, RIGBY 3: At Blackfoot, Frankie Garcia scored twice and the Broncos (3-0-0) were able to hold off a Trojan challenge in the second half.
Bryce Cornell scored on a free kick and Misa Reyna scored to put Blackfoot up 4-2. Rigby found the net to pull within 4-3, but Blackfoot freshman Hugo Garcia scored in the 52nd minute for the cushion.
Blackfoot is at Madison on Thursday.
Scores
Girls soccer
Madison 2, Shelley 0
Rigby 5, Blackfoot 2
Boys soccer
Madison 10, Shelley 1