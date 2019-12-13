At Bonneville, Sadie Lott led three Bonneville players in double figures with 19 points as the Bees girls basketball team remained unbeaten on the season with a 60-34 win over Hillcrest on Friday night.
Hillcrest (3-4) hosts Blackfoot on Tuesday. Bonneville (7-0) is at Rigby on Tuesday.
BONNEVILLE 60, HILLCREST 34
Hillcrest 12 12 3 7 — 34
Bonneville 15 14 16 15 — 60
HILLCREST — Bailey Jones 2, Brook Jones 1, Macey Larsen 14, Trinity Larsen 7, Hallie Carlson 5, Brooke Cook 2.
BONNEVILLE - Sadie Lott 19, Makayla Sorensen 10, Brooklyn Cunningham 5, Mariah Jardine 8, Sydnee Hunt 16, Sage Leishman 4.
SOUTH FREMONT 44, SALMON 14: At St. Anthony, Rylie Neville scored 19 points as the Cougars took control early.
South Fremont (3-5) hosts Marsh Valley on Wednesday.
SOUTH FREMONT 44, SALMON 14
Salmon 3 4 5 2 — 14
South Fremont 12 11 11 10 — 44
SALMON — Hailey Pickerton 2, Mackay Williams 4, Faith Lafferty 3, Dessa Richins 3, Trishelle Sygit 2.
SOUTH FREMONT — Tyleigh Hill 5, Aysiah Conger 3, Karlee Thueson 8, Malorie Tucker 2, Josee Angell 5, JC Pope 2, Rylie Neville 19.
MACKAY 67, RICHFIELD 22: At Mackay, the Miners (5-2) jumped out to a commanding lead with Trinity Seefried scoring 25 points and Chloe Fullmer adding 12.
Mackay hosts Challis on Tuesday.
MACKAY 67, RICHFIELD 22
Richfield 4 9 6 3 — 22
Mackay 20 19 16 11 — 67
RICHFIELD — NA
MACKAY — Aspyn Wasylow 2, Riley Moore 12, Chloe Fullmer 12, Alana Christensen 2, Kaytlyn Winters 3, Trinity Seefried 25, Megan Moore 5, Halle Holt 2, Ali Brussel 4.
WEST JEFFERSON 71, CHALLIS 45: At Challis, West Jefferson scored 50 first-half points and took the lead with a barrage of 3-pointers, led by three by Eliza Anhder and Lacey Dalling and Carlee Johnson each connecting on two.
Jordyn Torgersen led the Panthers with 15 points. Tessa Gregory scored 15 for Challis.
West Jefferson (4-3) is at Firth on Wednesday. Challis (1-6) hosts Grace today.
WEST JEFFERSON 71, CHALLIS 45
West Jefferson 28 22 10 11 — 71
Challis 17 11 8 9 — 35
WEST JEFFERSON — Suhay Puente 2, Shaylee Anhder 2, Mallory Barzee 5, Carlee Johnson 8, Saige Moss 10, Lacey Dalling 12, Eliza Anhder 9, Tyra Pancheri 8, Jordyn Torgersen 15.
CHALLIS — Olivia Farr 8, Zoe D'orazio 4, Halli Oerky 10, Austyn Erickson 4, Hannah Corrigan 4, Tessa Gregory 15.
IDAHO FALLS 34, SHELLEY 31: At Shelley, Kennedy Robertson led the Tigers with18 points as they held off Shelley and hit free throws down the stretch.
Idaho Falls (2-6) hosts Skyline on Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS 34, SHELLEY 31
Idaho Falls 8 6 9 11 — 34
Shelley 6 8 4 13 — 31
IDAHO FALLS — Sage Berrett 1, Morgan Tucker 1, Kennedy Robertson 18, Cassidy Sanders 1, Macy Cordon 7, Caroline Keller 2, Aubree Duffin 2, Megan Hurst 2.
SHELLEY — Arzola 2, Williams 1, Brewerton 4, Benson 7, Wilson 6, Benecke 2, Peebles 9.
Boys basketball
SOUTH FREMONT 73, SALMON 44: At St. Anthony, the Cougars improved to 3-1 as Jace Neville dropped 21 points and Tag Bair added 14.
South Fremont is at Ririe today. Salmon plays today at Darby, Mont.
SOUTH FREMONT 73, SALMON 44
Salmon 8 19 5 12 — 44
South Fremont 20 14 12 27 — 73
SALMON— Kauffman 5, Burgess 13, Wood 3, Pilkerton 9, Caywood 6, Hobbs 6, Tarkalson 2.
SOUTH FREMONT — Dallin Orme 3, Bridger Ericson 5, Carsen Draper 2, Brock Hunter 2, Caimen Peeples 11, Bridger Poulsen 8, Ryker Hurt 5, Jace Neville 21, Tag Bair 14.
RIGBY 68, LOGAN (UT) 46: At Rigby, the Trojans remained unbeaten after pulling away in the third quarter. Britton Berrett led the way with 20 points and Tanoa Togiai added 14 in the win.
Rigby (4-0) is at Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.
RIGBY 68, LOGAN (UT) 46
Logan 12 12 8 14 — 46
Rigby 18 15 18 17 — 68
LOGAN — Tuft 9, Jenson 3, Davis 6, Larsen 13, Kennington 2, Penigar 13.
RIGBY — Trajen Larsen 1, Kaden Miller 2, Britton Berrett 20, Christian Fredericksen 4, Rysen Tyler 2, Keegan Thompson 11, Ethan Fox 4, Brycen Uffens 8, Tanoa Togiai 14, Arthur Tucker 2.
Scores
Boys basketball
Meridian 67, Bonneville 38
Girls basketball
Rigby 48, Madison 30
Blackfoot 55, Skyline 45
Thunder Ridge 68, Aberdeen 44