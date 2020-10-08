At Thunder Ridge, the Bonneville girls soccer team downed Thunder Ridge 4-0 on Thursday.
Kylie Coles scored two goals and assisted on another for the Bees (12-2-2).
Volleyball
WATERSPRINGS 3, MACKAY 0: At Watersprings, Adriana Rubio led the Warriors with 30 digs in a 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 win.
Watersprings (16-5, 11-1) is at Rockland on Saturday to take on the Bulldogs and North Gem.
BUTTE COUNTY 3, CHALLIS 0: At Arco, the Pirates downed the Vikings 25-11, 25-22, 25-18. Shay Pancheri had four kills and McKenzie Gamett added four aces as Butte County improved to 10-2, 3-0 in conference.
Butte County is at Mackay on Monday.
WEST JEFFERSON 3, FIRTH 3: At Terreton, the Panthers remained unbeaten in the Nuclear League, rallying past Firth16-25, 22-25, 25-22, 36-34, 15-5.
Cambree Hall had 15 kills and Jordyn Torgerson added 12 as West Jefferson improved to 7-0 in conference.
Caroline Taylor recorded seven unassisted blocks and had five assisted blocks.
The Panthers play at Ririe on Thursday.
Scores
Volleyball
Ririe 3, North Fremont 0
Leadore 3, North Gem 0