At Bonneville, the Bees' volleyball team captured the 4A District 6 tournament title with a 23-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17 win over Shelley in Thursday's championship match.
Several Bees stood out in the win: Mariah Jardine (25 kills, four aces), Mia Sorensen (13 digs, nine kills, three aces), Aspen Anderson (15 digs) and Kaylie Kofe (42 assists, nine digs, three blocks, two aces).
Bonneville (32-10) moves on to the 4A state tournament, set to start Oct. 30 in Kimberly.
THUNDER RIDGE 3, MADISON 0: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans used a three-set (25-17, 25-13, 25-18) win over Madison to capture the 5A District 5-6 tournament title and advance to the 5A state tournament.
Paige Clark supplied 10 kills, 11 digs and 11 assists, and Kendel Hone produced six kills and 14 digs for the Titans, who improve to 34-9 overall with the victory.
Thunder Ridge moves on to the 5A state tournament, which is slated to start Oct. 30 at Skyline.
WEST JEFFERSON 3, FIRTH 2: At Ririe, West Jefferson won its first district title in a decade, holding off defending state champion Firth 3-2.
The Panthers, who finished unbeaten in conference, beat Firth twice during the tournament, including 18-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-27, 15-10 in the championship match.
Cambree Hall had 18 kills in the tournament and Lindsey Dalling added 10 kills and Jordyn Torgerson had nine.
"My girls showed a lot grit," coach Raquel Torgerson said. "We came out slow but they didn't give up."
West Jefferson (26-6) opens the state tournament next Friday. Firth will have a state play-in game Saturday at Burley High against the No. 3 team out of District 3.
Girls soccer
Sugar-Salem won its opening game of the 3A state tournament, 1-0, in overtime.
The Diggers' goal came with 37 seconds left in the first overtime. Ellie Puzey hit the game-winner from the top of the 18 into the top right corner of a goal. The goal came off of an assist from Sunny Bennion, who stole the ball, then was tripped up by a Community School defender — but not before she got the ball to Puzey for the game-winner.
“It really just a great moment,” Sugar-Salem head coach Scott Terry said. “In those overtimes, if you score, you win. It was amazing to see her put that away. So to see her finish that chance, probably the best chance that we had the whole game and she just finished it so well. Kudos to Ellie for having the composure and the ability to put it away.”
After the goal, the Diggers' bench erupted.
Maybe the unsung heroes of the game were Sugar-Salem's defenders and goalie. Freshman keeper Tia Johansen replaced Sydney Jensen, who was suspended after last week’s altercation in the 3A play-in game with American Falls.
“[Tia] was forced to step in and play for a game today,” Terry said. “There’s so much pressure you already have being a goalkeeper in a state game, but being a freshman, it was just unbelievable to see her step in and be confident in herself and have her teammates be confident in her.”
Johansen made a couple of impressive saves on goals that would have cost the Diggers the one-score game.
Defenders Kennedy Chambers, Heather Owens, Corrine Flaig and Addi Christensen kept the ball out of Johansen’s zone for much of the game.
“Our whole back line was just phenomenal today,” Terry said. “It wasn’t perfect but they didn’t make any mistakes that would give up goals and they cleared balls out really well and played well. I was really proud of them today.”
The Diggers move on to the second round to play Marsh Valley, which Sugar-Salem split with earlier in the year. Marsh Valley won 1-0 in Sugar City and Marsh Valley won 4-0 in Arimo.
“It’s good to know a little bit about them,” Terry said. “They’re always a good team. They play really good defense and don’t give you a lot of chances. We know we’re going to have to take advantage of the few chances that we do get. Both teams have beaten each other so this is kind of the tiebreaker to make it to the state championship game.”
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Boys soccer
Sugar-Salem was one goal away from the same result. Despite generating several shots on goal, the Diggers fell, 8-7 to Weiser in penalty kicks.
“We thought we controlled the game well,” Sugar-Salem coach Glenn Dayley said. "We had many opportunities but never could quite finish. We even had one off the post that I would have bet the bank was going to go in. Particularly in the two overtime periods I thought we dominated, but that doesn't get you a win. You have to score.”
The Diggers will play Timberlake at 10 a.m. Friday for a chance to advance in the consolation bracket.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
At Post Falls, Madison lost, 3-0, to Eagle in the opening round of the 5A tournament. The Bobcats will play Post Falls at 10 a.m. (Mountain time) Friday for a chance to advance in the consolation bracket.
Other scores
BOYS
5A
Thunder Ridge 4, Timberline 1
4A
Blackfoot 3, Caldwell 1
GIRLS
5A
Rocky Mountain 12, Madison 0
4A
Columbia 4, Skyline 1
3A
McCall-Donnelly 4, Teton 0