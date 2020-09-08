The Bonneville volleyball team remained unbeaten, downing Highland 3-0 and taking down defending 5A state champion Thunder Ridge 3-1 on Tuesday.
The Bees (7-0) downed the Rams 25-23, 25-20, 25-16 and the Titans 25-17, 23-25, 30-28, 25-19.
"There was some tension out of the gate," Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said of the match against Thunder Ridge.
Mariah Jardine recorded 31 kills over the two matches and added five blocks, six aces and 20 digs. Freshman Aspen Anderson had 29 digs and Mia Sorensen tallied 15 kills, five aces and 19 digs.
Bonneville travels to Blackfoot on Thursday.
SKYLINE 3, SHELLEY 1: At Skyline, Sophie Anderson and Taryn Chapmen each had 17 kills and Nikki Troyer added 31 assists as the Grizzlies picked up their first conference win 26-24, 23-25, 25-10, 25-16.
Skyline (5-7, 1-0) hosts Blackfoot next Wednesday.
Boys soccer
IDAHO FALLS 2, MADISON 1: At Rexburg, Junior Soto scored both goals as the Tigers held off the Bobcats.
The game was scoreless at the half after goalie Ethan Kump saved a penalty kick for I.F.
Soto scored his first goal in the 41st minute for the lead and put the Tigers up 2-0 in the 61st minute with a shot that hit the cross bar but ricocheted in the goal.
Madison closed the gap in the final minute but would get no closer.
Idaho Falls (4-2-0, 2-0-0) hosts Highland on Thursday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 5, SKYLINE 1: At Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the Bees broke open a 1-1 tie with four goals as McKenzie Pugmire scored unassisted to take a 2-1 lead. Brooklyn Pett followed with an unassisted score, and Kylie Coles scored the final two goals of the game.
Ali Ellsworth scored the first goal for the Bees with an assist from Reagan Flynn. Jazmin Barrientos had six saves.
Bonneville (5-1-1, 1-0-0) which ran its win streak to four straight, hosts Shelley on Thursday. Skyline hosts Preston on Thursday.
Scores
Volleyball
Ririe JV 3, Clark County Varsity 0
Highland 3, Hillcrest 0
Boys soccer
Shelley 2, Pocatello 2
Thunder Ridge 1, Rigby 1
Girls soccer
Pocatello 7, Shelley 3
Snake River 7, Firth 1