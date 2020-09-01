At Pocatello, the Bonneville volleyball team remained unbeaten on the season, sweeping Century and Pocatello on Tuesday.
The Bees defeated Century 25-9, 25-15, 25-15 and Pocatello 25-14, 25-15, 25-16.
Mariah Jardine had 35 kills, 13 digs and three aces in the two matches and Ally McDaniel added 10 kills and four blocks for Bonneville.
The Bees (4-0) had 29 aces overall, with Mia Sorensen recording six aces to go with 11 kills and 20 digs. Freshman Kaylie Kofe led the way with 65 assists and had six aces in the two matches.
Bonneville hosts Madison on Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS 3, POCATELLO O; IDAHO FALLS 3, CENTURY 1: At Pocatello, the Tigers downed Pocatello 25-21, 25-12, 25-19 and put down 36 kills and had seven blocks as a team.
I.F. beat Century 25-14, 8-25, 25-20, 25-17. The Tigers had 29 kills and nine aces.
Idaho Falls (3-1) plays South Fremont and Madison at Madison on Tuesday.
SALMON 3, CHALLIS 2: At Challis, the season-opener for the Vikings went to the final point as Salmon rallied over the final two sets for a 25-20, 15-25, 25-16, 14-25, 14-16 win.
Austyn Erickson led Challis with eight kills and 11 digs and Halle Oerke added seven kills and 10 digs. Ali Rembelski had 13 assists.
Challis (0-1) hosts Leadore on Tuesday.
Scores
Girls soccer
Highland 2, Rigby 0
Century 1, Madison 1
Volleyball
Ririe 3, Teton 0: 25-15, 25-12, 25-21