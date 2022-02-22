GenericRoundupArt
Buy Now

Tuesday night's boys district basketball action.

Boys basketball

2A District 6 tournament

Firth 52, Ririe 47

4A District 6 tournament

Blackfoot 62, Skyline 59 OT

5A District 5-6 tournament

Highland 69, Thunder Ridge 48

Madison 68, Rigby 63 OT

 

Tags

Recommended for you