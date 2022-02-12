It was a clean sweep for area girls basketball teams in Saturday's state play-in games.
In 4A, Skyline defeated Columbia 73-49
In 3A, Teton defeated Gooding 65-47
In 1AD2, Leadore defeated North Gem 45-43
In 2A, Ririe knocked off North Fremont 42-28.
The field for the state tournament is set with games beginning Thursday.
5A at the Idaho Center
Thunder Ridge vs. Rigby, 5 p.m.
4A at Mountain View HS
Blackfoot vs. Bishop Kelly, noon
Skyline vs. Mountain Home, 2 p.m.
3A at Eagle HS
Sugar-Salem vs. Filer, noon
Teton vs. Fruitland, 5 p.m.
2A at Kuna HS
Ririe vs. Aberdeen, 2 p.m.
North Fremont vs. Melba, 7 p.m.
1AD1 at Columbia HS
Butte County vs. Wallace, 7 p.m.
1AD2 at Nampa HS
Leadore vs. Richfield, 5 p.m.
Girls wrestling
District 5-6 tournament
At Pocatello
Teams: 1. Thunder Ridge 127 2. Grace 113 3. Bonneville 102 4. Blackfoot 86 5. Bear Lake 73 6. American Falls 61 7. Rigby 55 8. Pocatello 52 9. West Jefferson 35 10t. Salmon 34 10t. West Side 34 12. Hillcrest 30 13. Aberdeen 29 14. Ririe 28 15. Preston 26 16. Madison 24 17. Teton 22 18. Idaho Falls 18 19. Skyline 16 20. Marsh Valley 13 21. Highland 12 22. Century 11.
Individuals
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Allistar Dillow of American Falls
2nd Place - Piper Anderson of Grace
3rd Place - Luisa Araujo of Teton
4th Place - Anabelle Andrews of Thunder Ridge
5th Place - Myriam Riley of Blackfoot
6th Place - Viviana Andrade of Century
7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
8th Place - Raelynn O`Connor of Salmon
8th Place - Danielle Holt of Thunder Ridge
1st Place Match
Allistar Dillow (American Falls) 21-1, So. over Piper Anderson (Grace) 26-5, So. (Fall 1:11)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Piper Anderson (Grace) 26-5, So. over Luisa Araujo (Teton) 31-7, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Luisa Araujo (Teton) 31-7, Jr. over Anabelle Andrews (Thunder Ridge) 14-12, Fr. (Fall 0:27)
5th Place Match
Myriam Riley (Blackfoot) 16-10, So. over Viviana Andrade (Century) 18-15, Jr. (For.)
7th Place Match
Raelynn O`Connor (Salmon) 28-10, Fr. over Danielle Holt (Thunder Ridge) 11-7, So. (DFF)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Taylor Call of Hillcrest
2nd Place - Mitzie Hunt of Bear Lake
3rd Place - Mia Ragan of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Shelby Smith of Ririe
5th Place - Hilary J Vargas of West Jefferson
6th Place - Kayli Ranstrom of Skyline
7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
8th Place - Rachel Holmquist of Bear Lake
8th Place - Oakley Pruett of Ririe
1st Place Match
Taylor Call (Hillcrest) 21-4, Jr. over Mitzie Hunt (Bear Lake) 25-11, So. (Fall 5:25)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Mitzie Hunt (Bear Lake) 25-11, So. over Mia Ragan (Thunder Ridge) 16-9, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Mia Ragan (Thunder Ridge) 16-9, So. over Shelby Smith (Ririe) 15-9, Fr. (Fall 2:06)
5th Place Match
Hilary J Vargas (West Jefferson) 16-13, So. over Kayli Ranstrom (Skyline) 18-10, Fr. (Fall 2:07)
7th Place Match
Oakley Pruett (Ririe) 9-17, Fr. over Rachel Holmquist (Bear Lake) 8-9, Sr. (DFF)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kayla Vail of Bonneville
2nd Place - Addison Ball of Grace
3rd Place - Willow Hurley of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Autumn Cockrell of Madison
5th Place - Addi Adams of Blackfoot
6th Place - Makinzie Palmer of Rigby
7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
8th Place - Leah Cysewski of Ririe
8th Place - Sara Lewis of Rigby
1st Place Match
Kayla Vail (Bonneville) 32-2, Jr. over Addison Ball (Grace) 24-4, Jr. (Fall 2:51)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Addison Ball (Grace) 24-4, Jr. over Willow Hurley (Thunder Ridge) 25-10, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Willow Hurley (Thunder Ridge) 25-10, Sr. over Autumn Cockrell (Madison) 10-9, So. (Fall 4:28)
5th Place Match
Addi Adams (Blackfoot) 16-13, Jr. over Makinzie Palmer (Rigby) 9-4, Fr. (Fall 0:35)
7th Place Match
Sara Lewis (Rigby) 17-12, So. over Leah Cysewski (Ririe) 5-12, Fr. (DFF)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Camilla Tew of West Side
2nd Place - Isabella Martinez of Aberdeen
3rd Place - Trinity Velasquez of Blackfoot
4th Place - Bridon Garner of West Jefferson
5th Place - Destiny Isaacson of Rigby
6th Place - Lana Burrell of Grace
7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
8th Place - Jordan Reynolds of Snake River
8th Place - Jenna Williams of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Camilla Tew (West Side) 30-6, Sr. over Isabella Martinez (Aberdeen) 16-8, Sr. (Fall 1:35)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Isabella Martinez (Aberdeen) 16-8, Sr. over Trinity Velasquez (Blackfoot) 22-9, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Trinity Velasquez (Blackfoot) 22-9, Sr. over Bridon Garner (West Jefferson) 12-16, Jr. (Fall 0:32)
5th Place Match
Destiny Isaacson (Rigby) 20-12, So. over Lana Burrell (Grace) 7-18, Sr. (Fall 3:38)
7th Place Match
Jordan Reynolds (Snake River) 13-12, So. over Jenna Williams (Bonneville) 3-11, Fr. (DFF)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Josie Newby of Grace
2nd Place - Zoe Ortiz of Bonneville
3rd Place - Celeste Harper of Bear Lake
4th Place - Adamari Vergara of Madison
5th Place - Anika Jablonski of Highland
6th Place - Lisette Perez of Madison
1st Place Match
Josie Newby (Grace) 26-5, Fr. over Zoe Ortiz (Bonneville) 20-7, So. (Fall 0:39)
2nd Place Match
Zoe Ortiz (Bonneville) 20-7, So. over Celeste Harper (Bear Lake) 14-10, So. (Fall 0:56)
3rd Place Match
Celeste Harper (Bear Lake) 14-10, So. over Adamari Vergara (Madison) 14-19, Jr. (Fall 4:59)
5th Place Match
Anika Jablonski (Highland) 8-14, Fr. over Lisette Perez (Madison) 12-15, Jr. (Fall 2:37)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hallie Stone of Pocatello
2nd Place - Christina Reese of Thunder Ridge
3rd Place - Alexis McKenzie of Blackfoot
4th Place - Kristen Dennert of Thunder Ridge
5th Place - Abi Lee of Idaho Falls
6th Place - Heather Byrne of Bonneville
7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
8th Place - Tamsin Hoffer of Highland
8th Place - Jones Ruby of Skyline
1st Place Match
Hallie Stone (Pocatello) 21-12, Jr. over Christina Reese (Thunder Ridge) 12-15, Fr. (Fall 1:10)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Christina Reese (Thunder Ridge) 12-15, Fr. over Alexis McKenzie (Blackfoot) 16-15, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Alexis McKenzie (Blackfoot) 16-15, Sr. over Kristen Dennert (Thunder Ridge) 14-13, So. (MD 12-4)
5th Place Match
Abi Lee (Idaho Falls) 8-14, Fr. over Heather Byrne (Bonneville) 6-16, Fr. (Fall 0:27)
7th Place Match
Jones Ruby (Skyline) 4-12, Fr. over Tamsin Hoffer (Highland) 6-11, Fr. (DFF)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kylie Hulse of Grace
2nd Place - Jordyn Kearn of American Falls
3rd Place - Lillee Olague of Bonneville
4th Place - Mikeeli Townsend of Marsh Valley
5th Place - Lilianna Montufar of Rigby
6th Place - Catherine Leckie of Malad
1st Place Match
Kylie Hulse (Grace) 18-5, Sr. over Lillee Olague (Bonneville) 12-12, Jr. (Fall 1:40)
2nd Place Match
Jordyn Kearn (American Falls) 20-4, So. over Lillee Olague (Bonneville) 12-12, Jr. (Fall 1:59)
3rd Place Match
Jordyn Kearn (American Falls) 20-4, So. over Mikeeli Townsend (Marsh Valley) 24-12, Sr. (Fall 3:32)
5th Place Match
Lilianna Montufar (Rigby) 14-12, Jr. over Catherine Leckie (Malad) 5-16, Jr. (Fall 2:23)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brooke Boyle of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Keeley Nicholas of Pocatello
3rd Place - Aubrey Long of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Lola Leslie of American Falls
5th Place - Miah Jacobsen of Bonneville
6th Place - Candnce Louderback of Bonneville
1st Place Match
Brooke Boyle (Thunder Ridge) 18-2, Sr. over Keeley Nicholas (Pocatello) 10-9, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
2nd Place Match
Keeley Nicholas (Pocatello) 10-9, Sr. over Aubrey Long (Thunder Ridge) 3-10, Sr. (Fall 1:38)
3rd Place Match
Aubrey Long (Thunder Ridge) 3-10, Sr. over Lola Leslie (American Falls) 4-9, Jr. (Fall 0:45)
5th Place Match
Miah Jacobsen (Bonneville) 2-2, Jr. over Candnce Louderback (Bonneville) 1-15, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Riley Bodily of Preston
2nd Place - Shayna Henninger of Rigby
3rd Place - Heilana Maestas of Bear Lake
4th Place - Autumn Olague of Bonneville
5th Place - Kaydence Davis of Thunder Ridge
1st Place Match
Riley Bodily (Preston) 8-8, . over Shayna Henninger (Rigby) 14-9, Fr. (Fall 3:11)
2nd Place Match
Shayna Henninger (Rigby) 14-9, Fr. over Heilana Maestas (Bear Lake) 11-3, Sr. (Dec 11-10)
3rd Place Match
Heilana Maestas (Bear Lake) 11-3, Sr. over Autumn Olague (Bonneville) 10-10, Fr. (Fall 4:05)
5th Place Match
Kaydence Davis (Thunder Ridge) 1-9, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hildee Foster of Salmon
2nd Place - Ashley Barnes of Thunder Ridge
3rd Place - Shelby Loertscher of Bear Lake
4th Place - Madi Malm of Blackfoot
5th Place - Jennifer Serna of Aberdeen
1st Place Match
Hildee Foster (Salmon) 10-3, Fr. over Shelby Loertscher (Bear Lake) 4-6, Sr. (Fall 1:25)
2nd Place Match
Ashley Barnes (Thunder Ridge) 9-12, So. over Shelby Loertscher (Bear Lake) 4-6, Sr. (Fall 2:31)
3rd Place Match
Ashley Barnes (Thunder Ridge) 9-12, So. over Madi Malm (Blackfoot) 5-7, So. (Fall 1:27)
5th Place Match
Jennifer Serna (Aberdeen) 1-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)