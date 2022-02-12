GenericRoundupArt
Buy Now

It was a clean sweep for area girls basketball teams in Saturday's state play-in games.

In 4A, Skyline defeated Columbia 73-49

In 3A, Teton defeated Gooding 65-47

In 1AD2, Leadore defeated North Gem 45-43

In 2A, Ririe knocked off North Fremont 42-28.

The field for the state tournament is set with games beginning Thursday.

5A at the Idaho Center

Thunder Ridge vs. Rigby, 5 p.m.

4A at Mountain View HS

Blackfoot vs. Bishop Kelly, noon

Skyline vs. Mountain Home, 2 p.m.

3A at Eagle HS

Sugar-Salem vs. Filer, noon

Teton vs. Fruitland, 5 p.m.

2A at Kuna HS

Ririe vs. Aberdeen, 2 p.m.

North Fremont vs. Melba, 7 p.m.

1AD1 at Columbia HS

Butte County vs. Wallace, 7 p.m.

1AD2 at Nampa HS

Leadore vs. Richfield, 5 p.m.

Girls wrestling

District 5-6 tournament

At Pocatello

Teams: 1. Thunder Ridge 127 2. Grace 113 3. Bonneville 102 4. Blackfoot 86 5. Bear Lake 73 6. American Falls 61 7. Rigby 55 8. Pocatello 52 9. West Jefferson 35 10t. Salmon 34 10t. West Side 34 12. Hillcrest 30 13. Aberdeen 29 14. Ririe 28 15. Preston 26 16. Madison 24 17. Teton 22 18. Idaho Falls 18 19. Skyline 16 20. Marsh Valley 13 21. Highland 12 22. Century 11.

Individuals

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Allistar Dillow of American Falls

2nd Place - Piper Anderson of Grace

3rd Place - Luisa Araujo of Teton

4th Place - Anabelle Andrews of Thunder Ridge

5th Place - Myriam Riley of Blackfoot

6th Place - Viviana Andrade of Century

7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

8th Place - Raelynn O`Connor of Salmon

8th Place - Danielle Holt of Thunder Ridge

1st Place Match

Allistar Dillow (American Falls) 21-1, So. over Piper Anderson (Grace) 26-5, So. (Fall 1:11)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Piper Anderson (Grace) 26-5, So. over Luisa Araujo (Teton) 31-7, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Luisa Araujo (Teton) 31-7, Jr. over Anabelle Andrews (Thunder Ridge) 14-12, Fr. (Fall 0:27)

5th Place Match

Myriam Riley (Blackfoot) 16-10, So. over Viviana Andrade (Century) 18-15, Jr. (For.)

7th Place Match

Raelynn O`Connor (Salmon) 28-10, Fr. over Danielle Holt (Thunder Ridge) 11-7, So. (DFF)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Taylor Call of Hillcrest

2nd Place - Mitzie Hunt of Bear Lake

3rd Place - Mia Ragan of Thunder Ridge

4th Place - Shelby Smith of Ririe

5th Place - Hilary J Vargas of West Jefferson

6th Place - Kayli Ranstrom of Skyline

7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

8th Place - Rachel Holmquist of Bear Lake

8th Place - Oakley Pruett of Ririe

1st Place Match

Taylor Call (Hillcrest) 21-4, Jr. over Mitzie Hunt (Bear Lake) 25-11, So. (Fall 5:25)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Mitzie Hunt (Bear Lake) 25-11, So. over Mia Ragan (Thunder Ridge) 16-9, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Mia Ragan (Thunder Ridge) 16-9, So. over Shelby Smith (Ririe) 15-9, Fr. (Fall 2:06)

5th Place Match

Hilary J Vargas (West Jefferson) 16-13, So. over Kayli Ranstrom (Skyline) 18-10, Fr. (Fall 2:07)

7th Place Match

Oakley Pruett (Ririe) 9-17, Fr. over Rachel Holmquist (Bear Lake) 8-9, Sr. (DFF)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kayla Vail of Bonneville

2nd Place - Addison Ball of Grace

3rd Place - Willow Hurley of Thunder Ridge

4th Place - Autumn Cockrell of Madison

5th Place - Addi Adams of Blackfoot

6th Place - Makinzie Palmer of Rigby

7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

8th Place - Leah Cysewski of Ririe

8th Place - Sara Lewis of Rigby

1st Place Match

Kayla Vail (Bonneville) 32-2, Jr. over Addison Ball (Grace) 24-4, Jr. (Fall 2:51)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Addison Ball (Grace) 24-4, Jr. over Willow Hurley (Thunder Ridge) 25-10, Sr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Willow Hurley (Thunder Ridge) 25-10, Sr. over Autumn Cockrell (Madison) 10-9, So. (Fall 4:28)

5th Place Match

Addi Adams (Blackfoot) 16-13, Jr. over Makinzie Palmer (Rigby) 9-4, Fr. (Fall 0:35)

7th Place Match

Sara Lewis (Rigby) 17-12, So. over Leah Cysewski (Ririe) 5-12, Fr. (DFF)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Camilla Tew of West Side

2nd Place - Isabella Martinez of Aberdeen

3rd Place - Trinity Velasquez of Blackfoot

4th Place - Bridon Garner of West Jefferson

5th Place - Destiny Isaacson of Rigby

6th Place - Lana Burrell of Grace

7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

8th Place - Jordan Reynolds of Snake River

8th Place - Jenna Williams of Bonneville

1st Place Match

Camilla Tew (West Side) 30-6, Sr. over Isabella Martinez (Aberdeen) 16-8, Sr. (Fall 1:35)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Isabella Martinez (Aberdeen) 16-8, Sr. over Trinity Velasquez (Blackfoot) 22-9, Sr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Trinity Velasquez (Blackfoot) 22-9, Sr. over Bridon Garner (West Jefferson) 12-16, Jr. (Fall 0:32)

5th Place Match

Destiny Isaacson (Rigby) 20-12, So. over Lana Burrell (Grace) 7-18, Sr. (Fall 3:38)

7th Place Match

Jordan Reynolds (Snake River) 13-12, So. over Jenna Williams (Bonneville) 3-11, Fr. (DFF)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Josie Newby of Grace

2nd Place - Zoe Ortiz of Bonneville

3rd Place - Celeste Harper of Bear Lake

4th Place - Adamari Vergara of Madison

5th Place - Anika Jablonski of Highland

6th Place - Lisette Perez of Madison

1st Place Match

Josie Newby (Grace) 26-5, Fr. over Zoe Ortiz (Bonneville) 20-7, So. (Fall 0:39)

2nd Place Match

Zoe Ortiz (Bonneville) 20-7, So. over Celeste Harper (Bear Lake) 14-10, So. (Fall 0:56)

3rd Place Match

Celeste Harper (Bear Lake) 14-10, So. over Adamari Vergara (Madison) 14-19, Jr. (Fall 4:59)

5th Place Match

Anika Jablonski (Highland) 8-14, Fr. over Lisette Perez (Madison) 12-15, Jr. (Fall 2:37)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hallie Stone of Pocatello

2nd Place - Christina Reese of Thunder Ridge

3rd Place - Alexis McKenzie of Blackfoot

4th Place - Kristen Dennert of Thunder Ridge

5th Place - Abi Lee of Idaho Falls

6th Place - Heather Byrne of Bonneville

7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

8th Place - Tamsin Hoffer of Highland

8th Place - Jones Ruby of Skyline

1st Place Match

Hallie Stone (Pocatello) 21-12, Jr. over Christina Reese (Thunder Ridge) 12-15, Fr. (Fall 1:10)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Christina Reese (Thunder Ridge) 12-15, Fr. over Alexis McKenzie (Blackfoot) 16-15, Sr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Alexis McKenzie (Blackfoot) 16-15, Sr. over Kristen Dennert (Thunder Ridge) 14-13, So. (MD 12-4)

5th Place Match

Abi Lee (Idaho Falls) 8-14, Fr. over Heather Byrne (Bonneville) 6-16, Fr. (Fall 0:27)

7th Place Match

Jones Ruby (Skyline) 4-12, Fr. over Tamsin Hoffer (Highland) 6-11, Fr. (DFF)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kylie Hulse of Grace

2nd Place - Jordyn Kearn of American Falls

3rd Place - Lillee Olague of Bonneville

4th Place - Mikeeli Townsend of Marsh Valley

5th Place - Lilianna Montufar of Rigby

6th Place - Catherine Leckie of Malad

1st Place Match

Kylie Hulse (Grace) 18-5, Sr. over Lillee Olague (Bonneville) 12-12, Jr. (Fall 1:40)

2nd Place Match

Jordyn Kearn (American Falls) 20-4, So. over Lillee Olague (Bonneville) 12-12, Jr. (Fall 1:59)

3rd Place Match

Jordyn Kearn (American Falls) 20-4, So. over Mikeeli Townsend (Marsh Valley) 24-12, Sr. (Fall 3:32)

5th Place Match

Lilianna Montufar (Rigby) 14-12, Jr. over Catherine Leckie (Malad) 5-16, Jr. (Fall 2:23)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brooke Boyle of Thunder Ridge

2nd Place - Keeley Nicholas of Pocatello

3rd Place - Aubrey Long of Thunder Ridge

4th Place - Lola Leslie of American Falls

5th Place - Miah Jacobsen of Bonneville

6th Place - Candnce Louderback of Bonneville

1st Place Match

Brooke Boyle (Thunder Ridge) 18-2, Sr. over Keeley Nicholas (Pocatello) 10-9, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

2nd Place Match

Keeley Nicholas (Pocatello) 10-9, Sr. over Aubrey Long (Thunder Ridge) 3-10, Sr. (Fall 1:38)

3rd Place Match

Aubrey Long (Thunder Ridge) 3-10, Sr. over Lola Leslie (American Falls) 4-9, Jr. (Fall 0:45)

5th Place Match

Miah Jacobsen (Bonneville) 2-2, Jr. over Candnce Louderback (Bonneville) 1-15, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Riley Bodily of Preston

2nd Place - Shayna Henninger of Rigby

3rd Place - Heilana Maestas of Bear Lake

4th Place - Autumn Olague of Bonneville

5th Place - Kaydence Davis of Thunder Ridge

1st Place Match

Riley Bodily (Preston) 8-8, . over Shayna Henninger (Rigby) 14-9, Fr. (Fall 3:11)

2nd Place Match

Shayna Henninger (Rigby) 14-9, Fr. over Heilana Maestas (Bear Lake) 11-3, Sr. (Dec 11-10)

3rd Place Match

Heilana Maestas (Bear Lake) 11-3, Sr. over Autumn Olague (Bonneville) 10-10, Fr. (Fall 4:05)

5th Place Match

Kaydence Davis (Thunder Ridge) 1-9, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hildee Foster of Salmon

2nd Place - Ashley Barnes of Thunder Ridge

3rd Place - Shelby Loertscher of Bear Lake

4th Place - Madi Malm of Blackfoot

5th Place - Jennifer Serna of Aberdeen

1st Place Match

Hildee Foster (Salmon) 10-3, Fr. over Shelby Loertscher (Bear Lake) 4-6, Sr. (Fall 1:25)

2nd Place Match

Ashley Barnes (Thunder Ridge) 9-12, So. over Shelby Loertscher (Bear Lake) 4-6, Sr. (Fall 2:31)

3rd Place Match

Ashley Barnes (Thunder Ridge) 9-12, So. over Madi Malm (Blackfoot) 5-7, So. (Fall 1:27)

5th Place Match

Jennifer Serna (Aberdeen) 1-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Tags

Recommended for you