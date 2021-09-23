HSRoundupSept23.png
Buy Now

Cross country

Madison Invitational

5K

Full results at athletic.net

Boys

Teams: 1. Rigby 26 2. Teton 76 3. Hillcrest 88 4. Ririe 103 5. Bear Lake 117 6. West Jefferson 117.

Individuals

1. Kaleb Burnett 17:17.5 , Rigby

2. Hyrum Spencer 17:24.1, West Jefferson

3. Nathan Fielding 18:11.9, Rigby

4. Tyler Saunders 18:15.2, Bear Lake

5. Ashton Drage 18:29.5, Carey

6. Payton Bird 18:45.2, Rigby

7. Caleb Pebley 18:52.0, Hillcrest

8. Zane Lindquist 18:53.2, Teton

9. Treycen Hall 19:19.7, Rigby

10. Brigham Klingler 19:19.9, Rigby

Girls

Teams: 1. Bear Lake 31 2. Hillcrest 51 3. Teton 79 4. Ririe 82 5. Madison 125.

Individuals

1. Kinsee Hansen 21:34.2, Bear Lake

2. Liza Boone 21:38.5, Ririe

3. Elise Kelsey 21:44.5, Bear Lake

4. Kaylee Dalling 21:44.6, West Jefferson

5. London Gordon 22:39.5, Hillcrest

6. Brooke Trimble 22:45.5, Ririe

7. Rachel Holmquist 23:03.7, Bear Lake

8. Hailey Belnap 23:13.5, West Jefferson

9. Maren Chase 23:22.9, Hillcrest

10. Lucy Bates 23:24.6, Teton

Girls soccer

IDAHO FALLS 4, SHELLEY 3: At Shelley, Remi Brandley had a hat trick with assets from Riley Sessions and Aubree Sayer and an unassisted goal. Julia McCord also found the back of the net off an assist by Kaelie Eastman.

Scores

Boys soccer

Sugar-Salem 5, Firth 0

Madison 4, Thunder Ridge 3

Girls soccer

Sugar-Salem 4, Firth 0

From Wednesday

Boys soccer

HILLCREST 3, BLACKFOOT 1: At Hillcrest, Hadrien Pena scored in the first half and Isaac Woolley added two goals in the second half for the Knights, who remain unbeaten in 4A District 6 at 3-0-2 (7-1-2 overall).

Pena also added an assist along with Benson Bateman and Corbin Lewis.

Hillcrest is at Thunder Ridge on Saturday.

Girls soccer

SKYLINE 3, BONNEVILLE 1: At Skyline, Sydney Tolman scored off an assist from Ali Ellsworth for the Bees.

 

Recommended for you