Teams: 1. Rigby 26 2. Teton 76 3. Hillcrest 88 4. Ririe 103 5. Bear Lake 117 6. West Jefferson 117.
Individuals
1. Kaleb Burnett 17:17.5 , Rigby
2. Hyrum Spencer 17:24.1, West Jefferson
3. Nathan Fielding 18:11.9, Rigby
4. Tyler Saunders 18:15.2, Bear Lake
5. Ashton Drage 18:29.5, Carey
6. Payton Bird 18:45.2, Rigby
7. Caleb Pebley 18:52.0, Hillcrest
8. Zane Lindquist 18:53.2, Teton
9. Treycen Hall 19:19.7, Rigby
10. Brigham Klingler 19:19.9, Rigby
Girls
Teams: 1. Bear Lake 31 2. Hillcrest 51 3. Teton 79 4. Ririe 82 5. Madison 125.
Individuals
1. Kinsee Hansen 21:34.2, Bear Lake
2. Liza Boone 21:38.5, Ririe
3. Elise Kelsey 21:44.5, Bear Lake
4. Kaylee Dalling 21:44.6, West Jefferson
5. London Gordon 22:39.5, Hillcrest
6. Brooke Trimble 22:45.5, Ririe
7. Rachel Holmquist 23:03.7, Bear Lake
8. Hailey Belnap 23:13.5, West Jefferson
9. Maren Chase 23:22.9, Hillcrest
10. Lucy Bates 23:24.6, Teton
Girls soccer
IDAHO FALLS 4, SHELLEY 3: At Shelley, Remi Brandley had a hat trick with assets from Riley Sessions and Aubree Sayer and an unassisted goal. Julia McCord also found the back of the net off an assist by Kaelie Eastman.
Scores
Boys soccer
Sugar-Salem 5, Firth 0
Madison 4, Thunder Ridge 3
Girls soccer
Sugar-Salem 4, Firth 0
From Wednesday
Boys soccer
HILLCREST 3, BLACKFOOT 1: At Hillcrest, Hadrien Pena scored in the first half and Isaac Woolley added two goals in the second half for the Knights, who remain unbeaten in 4A District 6 at 3-0-2 (7-1-2 overall).
Pena also added an assist along with Benson Bateman and Corbin Lewis.
Hillcrest is at Thunder Ridge on Saturday.
Girls soccer
SKYLINE 3, BONNEVILLE 1: At Skyline, Sydney Tolman scored off an assist from Ali Ellsworth for the Bees.