At Arco, the Butte County boys basketball team moved into the 1AD1 District 5-6 championship game with a 70-66 overtime win over top-seeded Grace on Wednesday.
Butte County (6-16) held Grace to seven points in the fourth quarter to force overtime and hit its free throws down the stretch.
Freshman Brody Westergard scored 15 points and Konner Lambson added 14 for the Pirates.
BUTTE COUNTY 70, GRACE 66 OT
Butte County 17 11 19 14 9 — 70
Grace 21 17 16 7 5 — 66
BUTTE COUNTY — Brody Westergard 15, Logan Gamett 8, Tyler Wanstrom 18, Boone Gamett 7, Konner Lambson 14, Jaden Wanstrom 3, Porter Taylor 2, Corey Gamett 3.
GRACE — Ty Gilbert 13, Gage Stoddard 19, Treyson Draper 13, Trevor Judd 5, Tytan Anderson 2, Payson Andersen 3, Dallon Draper 4, Grey Gibbs 7.
SALMON 77, RIRIE 60: At Salmon, Blazen Burgess and Colton Kirby each scored 20 points as Salmon (8-10) survived in the 2A District 6 tournament and will play West Jefferson on Friday.
SALMON 77, RIRIE 60
Ririe 7 28 11 14 — 60
Salmon 20 24 20 13 — 77
RIRIE — Gage Sperry 5, Sterling Bybee 14, Chris Kern 18, Brennan Wood 5, Aaron Martinez 11, Houston Brown 5.
SALMON — Hunter Bingham 1, Hesston Hoggan 2, Bob Bowen 2, Blazen Burgess 20, Griffin Mylan 3, Dillon Pilkerton 11, Colton Kirby 20, Caden Caywood 18.
Scores
Boys basketball
3A District 6 tournament
Teton 86, Sugar-Salem 62
2A District 6 tournament
Firth 47, West Jefferson 41
1AD2 District 5-6 tournament
Mackay 49, Watersprings 30
Wrestling
2A District 6 tournament
Teams: 1 Ririe 304.5 2. Firth 210 3. West Jefferson 191 4. North Fremont 144 5. Salmon 114 6. Challis 89.
Individuals
98
1st Place - Austin Machen of Ririe
2nd Place - Martin Estrada of North Fremont
3rd Place - Kyler Gregory of Firth
106
1st Place - Cooper Williams of Salmon
2nd Place - Cruz Estrada of North Fremont
3rd Place - Teagan Sessions of North Fremont
4th Place - Colton Batley of Challis
113
1st Place - Connor Parkinson of Ririe
2nd Place - Hoak Corgatelli of Challis
3rd Place - Truman Renouf of North Fremont
4th Place - Roan Larsen of Firth
5th Place - Hilary Vargas of West Jefferson
120
1st Place - Brian Ferguson of Ririe
2nd Place - Leon Gardner of Firth
3rd Place - Kameron Sauer of West Jefferson
4th Place - Ryan Fransen of North Fremont
5th Place - Bronc Jensen of Challis
6th Place - Hunter Yeazle of Salmon
126
1st Place - Hyrum Boone of Ririe
2nd Place - James Ostler of Firth
3rd Place - Kade Beason of Challis
4th Place - Keldon Young of West Jefferson
132
1st Place - Dennis Barnett of Ririe
2nd Place - Eithan Summers of Ririe
3rd Place - Bridger Jolley of Firth
4th Place - Kassi Goodier of West Jefferson
138
1st Place - Dustin Bartausky of Firth
2nd Place - Aiden Clayson of Firth
3rd Place - Jace Marsden of North Fremont
4th Place - Spencer Miller of Ririe
5th Place - Aedan Baker of Challis
6th Place - Andres Montalvan of West Jefferson
145
1st Place - Kyle Jensen of Ririe
2nd Place - Teysen Gunnell of North Fremont
3rd Place - Bronson Kimbro of West Jefferson
4th Place - Zack Pilgrim of North Fremont
5th Place - Garrett Urrutia of Ririe
6th Place - Ben Ostler of Firth
152
1st Place - Tye Sherwood of Ririe
2nd Place - Jose Lemus of West Jefferson
3rd Place - Derek Adams of Firth
4th Place - Mason Payne of Salmon
160
1st Place - Teagan Hansen of West Jefferson
2nd Place - Carter Huntsman of Ririe
3rd Place - Slade Barber of Firth
4th Place - Carson Packer of North Fremont
5th Place - Wyatt Herbst of Salmon
6th Place - Drake Beason of Challis
8th Place - Windsor Johnson of West Jefferson
8th Place - Jeffrey Edwards of Firth
170
1st Place - Hayden Maupin of North Fremont
2nd Place - Gavin Harris of Ririe
3rd Place - Jason Buxton of West Jefferson
4th Place - Kurt Wright of West Jefferson
5th Place - Wade Bolinder of Firth
6th Place - Krehl Richins of Salmon
8th Place - Clay Bullock of Challis
8th Place - Guyson Fuell of Salmon
182
1st Place - Brandon Richards of Firth
2nd Place - Kamren Wright of West Jefferson
3rd Place - Tyler Fitte of Salmon
4th Place - George Cecil of Challis
5th Place - Reagan Roundy of West Jefferson
6th Place - Colton Carter of North Fremont
7th Place - Boston Barber of Ririe
195
1st Place - Colter Bennett of Salmon
2nd Place - Joe Orchard of Ririe
3rd Place - Tui Schwenke of Challis
4th Place - Quentin Gifford of Firth
5th Place - Darren Grover of West Jefferson
6th Place - Omar Noriega of West Jefferson
7th Place - Kayden Park of Ririe
220
1st Place - Gabe Sommers of Ririe
2nd Place - Riley Barber of Firth
3rd Place - Ethan Perkins of Firth
4th Place - Josh Reyes of West Jefferson
5th Place - Garrett Rich of Salmon
6th Place - Avery Robles of Challis
7th Place - Bridger Garner of West Jefferson
285
1st Place - Nick Gundersen of Ririe
2nd Place - Tyler Martens of Salmon
3rd Place - Jaime Ortiz of Firth
4th Place - Gage Maher of West Jefferson
5th Place - Mario Lizarraga of Firth
6th Place - Everett Richins of West Jefferson
5A District 5-6 tournament
Teams: 1. Thunder Ridge 327 2. Highland 322.5 3. Madison 215 4. Idaho Falls 162 5 Rigby 131.
Individuals
98
1st Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Isaac Scott of Thunder Ridge
3rd Place - Alexander Lui of Idaho Falls
4th Place - Tanner Severn of Madison
106
1st Place - Parker Reeves of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Preston Hanson of Thunder Ridge
113
1st Place - Marshall Parker of Rigby
2nd Place - Brady Calderwood of Madison
3rd Place - Miklo Silvas of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Chandler Facer of Thunder Ridge
5th Place - Annabelle Escobedo of Idaho Falls
120
1st Place - Austin Dye of Highland
2nd Place - Dawsen Derie of Highland
3rd Place - Parker Andrews of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Price Thomas of Rigby
5th Place - Conner Christensen of Madison
6th Place - Ezra Lewis of Madison
7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
8th Place - Morgan Dopp of Thunder Ridge
8th Place - MacCrae Messerli of Rigby
126
1st Place - Kaden Ramos of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Kellan Sagendorf of Highland
3rd Place - Carson Burton of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Payson Solomon of Highland
5th Place - Ikaika Jensen of Madison
6th Place - Gabe Wilcox of Madison
7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
8th Place - Erik Tremayne of Idaho Falls
8th Place - Destiny Isaacson of Rigby
132
1st Place - Kayson Kenney of Idaho Falls
2nd Place - Noah Ingram of Madison
3rd Place - Emilio Velasquez of Highland
4th Place - Spencer Wilcox of Madison
5th Place - Jace Bundy of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Tyson Vincent of Thunder Ridge
7th Place - Lilianna Montufar of Rigby
138
1st Place - Carsen Jensen of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Porter Tuttle of Idaho Falls
3rd Place - Joshua Benson of Madison
4th Place - Gabe Terrill of Thunder Ridge
5th Place - Hunter Perkins of Idaho Falls
6th Place - Devin Dobson of Highland
7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
8th Place - Brett Seimears of Rigby
8th Place - Reed Hansen of Madison
145
1st Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland
2nd Place - David Wheeler of Madison
3rd Place - Robby Boone of Rigby
4th Place - Ezra Parrish of Highland
5th Place - Cole Nelson of Rigby
6th Place - Sam Serrano of Thunder Ridge
7th Place - Isaac Christensen of Madison
152
1st Place - Payton Brooks of Rigby
2nd Place - Kael Cordingley of Highland
3rd Place - Jeffrey Williams of Madison
4th Place - Colton George of Highland
5th Place - Skylar Bowman of Rigby
6th Place - Andrew Grimes of Idaho Falls
7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
8th Place - Marcello Armitage of Thunder Ridge
8th Place - Wyatte Gray of Thunder Ridge
160
1st Place - Gabe Reeves of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Roy Gunderson of Madison
3rd Place - Kayl Corrigan of Highland
4th Place - McKeon Beard of Idaho Falls
5th Place - Connor Dixon of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Matthew Land of Highland
7th Place - Ben Moore of Idaho Falls
170
1st Place - Bristin Corrigan of Highland
2nd Place - Connor Reilley of Rigby
3rd Place - Leo Nelson of Idaho Falls
4th Place - Jared Carlquist of Thunder Ridge
5th Place - Garet Kelley of Highland
6th Place - Dillon Lindberg of Thunder Ridge
7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
8th Place - Landin Shaffer of Madison
8th Place - James Tyler McKay of Madison
182
1st Place - Luke Sidwell of Highland
2nd Place - Orion Stokes of Madison
3rd Place - Jackson Sauder of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Cache Holt of Thunder Ridge
5th Place - Tad Nelson of Rigby
6th Place - Cooper Shaffer of Rigby
7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
8th Place - Kernan Longua of Idaho Falls
8th Place - Corbin Allen of Highland
195
1st Place - Jovon Howe of Idaho Falls
2nd Place - Garrett Roedell of Thunder Ridge
3rd Place - Ethan Burbidge of Madison
4th Place - Crew Hoopes of Highland
5th Place - Brigham Nelson of Rigby
220
1st Place - Logan George of Highland
2nd Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls
3rd Place - Tayton Warnke of Madison
4th Place - Ethan Dunnells of Thunder Ridge
5th Place - Jacob Jaglowski of Highland
6th Place - Malcolm Calderon of Rigby
285
1st Place - Ian Allen of Highland
2nd Place - Landon Gneiging of Idaho Falls
3rd Place - Kevin Heebner of Madison
4th Place - Rylan Tissidimitt of Highland
5th Place - Payton Riggs of Thunder Ridge