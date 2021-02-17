HSRoundupfeb17.png

At Arco, the Butte County boys basketball team moved into the 1AD1 District 5-6 championship game with a 70-66 overtime win over top-seeded Grace on Wednesday.

Butte County (6-16) held Grace to seven points in the fourth quarter to force overtime and hit its free throws down the stretch.

Freshman Brody Westergard scored 15 points and Konner Lambson added 14 for the Pirates.

Grace plays Challis on Monday with the winner taking on Butte County (6-16) on Wednesday.

BUTTE COUNTY 70, GRACE 66 OT

Butte County 17 11 19 14 9 — 70

Grace 21 17 16 7 5 — 66

BUTTE COUNTY — Brody Westergard 15, Logan Gamett 8, Tyler Wanstrom 18, Boone Gamett 7, Konner Lambson 14, Jaden Wanstrom 3, Porter Taylor 2, Corey Gamett 3.

GRACE — Ty Gilbert 13, Gage Stoddard 19, Treyson Draper 13, Trevor Judd 5, Tytan Anderson 2, Payson Andersen 3, Dallon Draper 4, Grey Gibbs 7.

SALMON 77, RIRIE 60: At Salmon, Blazen Burgess and Colton Kirby each scored 20 points as Salmon (8-10) survived in the 2A District 6 tournament and will play West Jefferson on Friday.

SALMON 77, RIRIE 60

Ririe 7 28 11 14 — 60

Salmon 20 24 20 13 — 77

RIRIE — Gage Sperry 5, Sterling Bybee 14, Chris Kern 18, Brennan Wood 5, Aaron Martinez 11, Houston Brown 5.

SALMON — Hunter Bingham 1, Hesston Hoggan 2, Bob Bowen 2, Blazen Burgess 20, Griffin Mylan 3, Dillon Pilkerton 11, Colton Kirby 20, Caden Caywood 18.

Scores

Boys basketball

3A District 6 tournament

Teton 86, Sugar-Salem 62

2A District 6 tournament

Firth 47, West Jefferson 41

1AD2 District 5-6 tournament

Mackay 49, Watersprings 30

Wrestling

2A District 6 tournament

Teams: 1 Ririe 304.5 2. Firth 210 3. West Jefferson 191 4. North Fremont 144 5. Salmon 114 6. Challis 89.

Individuals

98

1st Place - Austin Machen of Ririe

2nd Place - Martin Estrada of North Fremont

3rd Place - Kyler Gregory of Firth

106

1st Place - Cooper Williams of Salmon

2nd Place - Cruz Estrada of North Fremont

3rd Place - Teagan Sessions of North Fremont

4th Place - Colton Batley of Challis

113

1st Place - Connor Parkinson of Ririe

2nd Place - Hoak Corgatelli of Challis

3rd Place - Truman Renouf of North Fremont

4th Place - Roan Larsen of Firth

5th Place - Hilary Vargas of West Jefferson

120

1st Place - Brian Ferguson of Ririe

2nd Place - Leon Gardner of Firth

3rd Place - Kameron Sauer of West Jefferson

4th Place - Ryan Fransen of North Fremont

5th Place - Bronc Jensen of Challis

6th Place - Hunter Yeazle of Salmon

126

1st Place - Hyrum Boone of Ririe

2nd Place - James Ostler of Firth

3rd Place - Kade Beason of Challis

4th Place - Keldon Young of West Jefferson

132

1st Place - Dennis Barnett of Ririe

2nd Place - Eithan Summers of Ririe

3rd Place - Bridger Jolley of Firth

4th Place - Kassi Goodier of West Jefferson

138

1st Place - Dustin Bartausky of Firth

2nd Place - Aiden Clayson of Firth

3rd Place - Jace Marsden of North Fremont

4th Place - Spencer Miller of Ririe

5th Place - Aedan Baker of Challis

6th Place - Andres Montalvan of West Jefferson

145

1st Place - Kyle Jensen of Ririe

2nd Place - Teysen Gunnell of North Fremont

3rd Place - Bronson Kimbro of West Jefferson

4th Place - Zack Pilgrim of North Fremont

5th Place - Garrett Urrutia of Ririe

6th Place - Ben Ostler of Firth

152

1st Place - Tye Sherwood of Ririe

2nd Place - Jose Lemus of West Jefferson

3rd Place - Derek Adams of Firth

4th Place - Mason Payne of Salmon

160

1st Place - Teagan Hansen of West Jefferson

2nd Place - Carter Huntsman of Ririe

3rd Place - Slade Barber of Firth

4th Place - Carson Packer of North Fremont

5th Place - Wyatt Herbst of Salmon

6th Place - Drake Beason of Challis

8th Place - Windsor Johnson of West Jefferson

8th Place - Jeffrey Edwards of Firth

170

1st Place - Hayden Maupin of North Fremont

2nd Place - Gavin Harris of Ririe

3rd Place - Jason Buxton of West Jefferson

4th Place - Kurt Wright of West Jefferson

5th Place - Wade Bolinder of Firth

6th Place - Krehl Richins of Salmon

8th Place - Clay Bullock of Challis

8th Place - Guyson Fuell of Salmon

182

1st Place - Brandon Richards of Firth

2nd Place - Kamren Wright of West Jefferson

3rd Place - Tyler Fitte of Salmon

4th Place - George Cecil of Challis

5th Place - Reagan Roundy of West Jefferson

6th Place - Colton Carter of North Fremont

7th Place - Boston Barber of Ririe

195

1st Place - Colter Bennett of Salmon

2nd Place - Joe Orchard of Ririe

3rd Place - Tui Schwenke of Challis

4th Place - Quentin Gifford of Firth

5th Place - Darren Grover of West Jefferson

6th Place - Omar Noriega of West Jefferson

7th Place - Kayden Park of Ririe

220

1st Place - Gabe Sommers of Ririe

2nd Place - Riley Barber of Firth

3rd Place - Ethan Perkins of Firth

4th Place - Josh Reyes of West Jefferson

5th Place - Garrett Rich of Salmon

6th Place - Avery Robles of Challis

7th Place - Bridger Garner of West Jefferson

285

1st Place - Nick Gundersen of Ririe

2nd Place - Tyler Martens of Salmon

3rd Place - Jaime Ortiz of Firth

4th Place - Gage Maher of West Jefferson

5th Place - Mario Lizarraga of Firth

6th Place - Everett Richins of West Jefferson

5A District 5-6 tournament

Teams: 1. Thunder Ridge 327 2. Highland 322.5 3. Madison 215 4. Idaho Falls 162 5 Rigby 131.

Individuals

98

1st Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge

2nd Place - Isaac Scott of Thunder Ridge

3rd Place - Alexander Lui of Idaho Falls

4th Place - Tanner Severn of Madison

106

1st Place - Parker Reeves of Thunder Ridge

2nd Place - Preston Hanson of Thunder Ridge

113

1st Place - Marshall Parker of Rigby

2nd Place - Brady Calderwood of Madison

3rd Place - Miklo Silvas of Thunder Ridge

4th Place - Chandler Facer of Thunder Ridge

5th Place - Annabelle Escobedo of Idaho Falls

120

1st Place - Austin Dye of Highland

2nd Place - Dawsen Derie of Highland

3rd Place - Parker Andrews of Thunder Ridge

4th Place - Price Thomas of Rigby

5th Place - Conner Christensen of Madison

6th Place - Ezra Lewis of Madison

7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

8th Place - Morgan Dopp of Thunder Ridge

8th Place - MacCrae Messerli of Rigby

126

1st Place - Kaden Ramos of Thunder Ridge

2nd Place - Kellan Sagendorf of Highland

3rd Place - Carson Burton of Thunder Ridge

4th Place - Payson Solomon of Highland

5th Place - Ikaika Jensen of Madison

6th Place - Gabe Wilcox of Madison

7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

8th Place - Erik Tremayne of Idaho Falls

8th Place - Destiny Isaacson of Rigby

132

1st Place - Kayson Kenney of Idaho Falls

2nd Place - Noah Ingram of Madison

3rd Place - Emilio Velasquez of Highland

4th Place - Spencer Wilcox of Madison

5th Place - Jace Bundy of Thunder Ridge

6th Place - Tyson Vincent of Thunder Ridge

7th Place - Lilianna Montufar of Rigby

138

1st Place - Carsen Jensen of Thunder Ridge

2nd Place - Porter Tuttle of Idaho Falls

3rd Place - Joshua Benson of Madison

4th Place - Gabe Terrill of Thunder Ridge

5th Place - Hunter Perkins of Idaho Falls

6th Place - Devin Dobson of Highland

7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

8th Place - Brett Seimears of Rigby

8th Place - Reed Hansen of Madison

145

1st Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland

2nd Place - David Wheeler of Madison

3rd Place - Robby Boone of Rigby

4th Place - Ezra Parrish of Highland

5th Place - Cole Nelson of Rigby

6th Place - Sam Serrano of Thunder Ridge

7th Place - Isaac Christensen of Madison

152

1st Place - Payton Brooks of Rigby

2nd Place - Kael Cordingley of Highland

3rd Place - Jeffrey Williams of Madison

4th Place - Colton George of Highland

5th Place - Skylar Bowman of Rigby

6th Place - Andrew Grimes of Idaho Falls

7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

8th Place - Marcello Armitage of Thunder Ridge

8th Place - Wyatte Gray of Thunder Ridge

160

1st Place - Gabe Reeves of Thunder Ridge

2nd Place - Roy Gunderson of Madison

3rd Place - Kayl Corrigan of Highland

4th Place - McKeon Beard of Idaho Falls

5th Place - Connor Dixon of Thunder Ridge

6th Place - Matthew Land of Highland

7th Place - Ben Moore of Idaho Falls

170

1st Place - Bristin Corrigan of Highland

2nd Place - Connor Reilley of Rigby

3rd Place - Leo Nelson of Idaho Falls

4th Place - Jared Carlquist of Thunder Ridge

5th Place - Garet Kelley of Highland

6th Place - Dillon Lindberg of Thunder Ridge

7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

8th Place - Landin Shaffer of Madison

8th Place - James Tyler McKay of Madison

182

1st Place - Luke Sidwell of Highland

2nd Place - Orion Stokes of Madison

3rd Place - Jackson Sauder of Thunder Ridge

4th Place - Cache Holt of Thunder Ridge

5th Place - Tad Nelson of Rigby

6th Place - Cooper Shaffer of Rigby

7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

8th Place - Kernan Longua of Idaho Falls

8th Place - Corbin Allen of Highland

195

1st Place - Jovon Howe of Idaho Falls

2nd Place - Garrett Roedell of Thunder Ridge

3rd Place - Ethan Burbidge of Madison

4th Place - Crew Hoopes of Highland

5th Place - Brigham Nelson of Rigby

220

1st Place - Logan George of Highland

2nd Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls

3rd Place - Tayton Warnke of Madison

4th Place - Ethan Dunnells of Thunder Ridge

5th Place - Jacob Jaglowski of Highland

6th Place - Malcolm Calderon of Rigby

285

1st Place - Ian Allen of Highland

2nd Place - Landon Gneiging of Idaho Falls

3rd Place - Kevin Heebner of Madison

4th Place - Rylan Tissidimitt of Highland

5th Place - Payton Riggs of Thunder Ridge

 