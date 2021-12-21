HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Butte County, Challis pick up girls basketball wins POST REGISTER Dec 21, 2021 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls basketballResults from Tuesday's games.Girls basketball BUTTE COUNTY 64, CAREY 28: At Butte County, four players scored in double figures for the Pirates, led by Kiya McAffee with 14 points.Butte County put the game away with a combined 44 points in the second and third quarters.McKenzie Gamett and Tavie Rogers each scored 11 pionts and Syvannah Bird finished with 12 points.The Pirates are at Mackay on Jan. 5. CHALLIS 34, SALMON 32: At Challis, Carley Strand scored 10 points and Sadie Taylor added eight points for the Vikings.Hailey Pilkerton topped Salmon with13 points.Challis (3-5) hosts West Jefferson on Jan. 6. Salmon (2-5) is at North Fremont on Jan. 6.ScoresBoys basketballMadison 67, Sky View (UT) 65 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Challis Butte County Sport Salmon Basketball Carley Strand Pirate Point Recommended for you News Trending Today Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.