GenericRoundupArt
Buy Now

Girls basketball

Results from Tuesday's games.

Girls basketball

BUTTE COUNTY 64, CAREY 28: At Butte County, four players scored in double figures for the Pirates, led by Kiya McAffee with 14 points.

Butte County put the game away with a combined 44 points in the second and third quarters.

McKenzie Gamett and Tavie Rogers each scored 11 pionts and Syvannah Bird finished with 12 points.

The Pirates are at Mackay on Jan. 5.

CHALLIS 34, SALMON 32: At Challis, Carley Strand scored 10 points and Sadie Taylor added eight points for the Vikings.

Hailey Pilkerton topped Salmon with13 points.

Challis (3-5) hosts West Jefferson on Jan. 6. Salmon (2-5) is at North Fremont on Jan. 6.

Scores

Boys basketball

Madison 67, Sky View (UT) 65

 

Tags

Recommended for you