Results from Saturday's games.
Girls basketball
BUTTE COUNTY 47, GRACE 33: At Butte County, make that 20-0 as the unbeaten Pirates moved on to the 1AD1 District 5-6 title game with Saturday's win over Grace.
Anna Knight led Butte County with 18 points, Syvannah Bird added 12 and Kiya McAffee scored 11 points in the win.
Grace plays Challis on Monday with the winner facing Butte County in the title game on Wednesday.
MACKAY 55, SHO-BAN 29: At Hillcrest, the Miners stayed alive in the 1AD2 District 5-6 tournament with a win over Sho-Ban.
Kaydence Seefried finished with 18 points and Megan Moore added 10.
Mackay plays North Gem on Wednesday at Hillcrest.
Saturday scores
Boys basketball
Ririe 45, American Falls 10
Kimberly 65, Sugar-Salem 53
Watersprings 41, Sun Valley 30
4A District 6 tournament
Blackfoot 58, Skyline 46
2A District 6 tournament
North Fremont 47, Firth 32
Ririe 49, West Jefferson 33