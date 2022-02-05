Butte County logo

Results from Saturday's games.

Girls basketball

BUTTE COUNTY 47, GRACE 33: At Butte County, make that 20-0 as the unbeaten Pirates moved on to the 1AD1 District 5-6 title game with Saturday's win over Grace.

Anna Knight led Butte County with 18 points, Syvannah Bird added 12 and Kiya McAffee scored 11 points in the win.

Grace plays Challis on Monday with the winner facing Butte County in the title game on Wednesday.

MACKAY 55, SHO-BAN 29: At Hillcrest, the Miners stayed alive in the 1AD2 District 5-6 tournament with a win over Sho-Ban.

Kaydence Seefried finished with 18 points and Megan Moore added 10.

Mackay plays North Gem on Wednesday at Hillcrest.

Saturday scores

Boys basketball

Ririe 45, American Falls 10

Kimberly 65, Sugar-Salem 53

Watersprings 41, Sun Valley 30

Girls basketball

4A District 6 tournament

Blackfoot 58, Skyline 46

2A District 6 tournament

North Fremont 47, Firth 32

Ririe 49, West Jefferson 33

 

